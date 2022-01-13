Fredericksburg-area businesses help customers prepare for another wintry blast

Karlstromer said his employees have been working frantically doing tune-ups and repairs on generators, snow blowers and chainsaws.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re managing to keep up, but it’s a little overwhelming,” Karlstromer said. “I would normally be off [Friday], but I’ll be on my way to Richmond to pick up chains and parts, bringing them up then working the rest of the day.”

Karlstromer said chainsaws are an extremely sought-after item, especially after the last big storm. And the chain used on chainsaws is also getting hard to find, while the prices on virtually all small engine parts have risen more than 40 percent within the last three months, he said.

“There are shortages across the board and there were shortages even before this.” Karlstromer said. “I used to order from one place. Now I have to call four.”

Donohoe said quantities of new saws were limited even before the early January blizzard due to supply chain issues caused by the COVID pandemic, and he quickly sells every one he gets.