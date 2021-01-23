Fredericksburg-area businesses working to weather the pandemic

She added that those fears are counterbalanced somewhat by the optimism that comes with the COVID vaccine rollout, more people living downtown and new projects moving forward.

“I think access to capital is important, as we hope those who can weather this storm and make it until later in this year will be OK,” she said. “But still this is a very challenging time, perhaps the peak of it as we have COVID caseloads going up.”

Catesby White, the owner of Fly Fitness Inspiration, closed the studio she started on William Street in March, but reopened last month at a new near the Silk Mill on Princess Anne Street.

“We did some online classes and rented out some fitness equipment during the break so some of our clients could work out, and we did some outdoor training with Fredericksburg Academy, which couldn’t have sports,” she said. “It helped not to have rent to meet during the toughest part of the pandemic.”

White said the business is currently operating with classes of up to nine people at a time—instead of the 25 she once had—with sessions spaced out enough to allow plenty of time for disinfecting in between.