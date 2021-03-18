Fredericksburg-area businesswomen give back to community by providing meal for displaced families

When Reedema Rock was growing up in Louisa County, there were two devastating events that demonstrated the power of community support.
Rock’s father died when she was a child, and several years later, a fire destroyed the family’s home.
Rock and her siblings were separated before they eventually reunited in the Fredericksburg area.
“There were so many people that poured out and helped us,” Rock said.
Rock wanted to pay it forward.
So three years ago, she established a nonprofit agency called I Am Royalty, which is based on the scripture I Peter 2:9 that says: “But you are a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, God’s special possession.”
The initial purpose of I Am Royalty was to provide encouragement to girls growing up without their fathers, but it has since morphed into much more.
On Thursday afternoon, Rock and five other women marked Women’s History Month by gathering at the Garden Inn motel in Spotsylvania County, where they served lunch to residents who are living there and at three other nearby motels.
Guests were provided a chicken salad or tuna sandwich, along with a cup of chili, chips, soda and a dessert. Chiquitta Johnson, the owner of Sweet ‘N Savory Delights catering, provided the meals, as Trudi Whittaker, who operates Fredericksburg nonprofit Divine Connections, prayed over some of the guests.
“Outreach is my passion,” Rock said. “It’s my ordained purpose from God to serve and give back. So I’m honored to do that.
“Today is no different from what we do all the time. It’s just sharing love and letting people know that regardless of your situation you’re still loved by God and you have a purpose for your life.”
Rock said she and others have been serving the motels in that area off U.S. 1 since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. She noted that because the Thurman Brisben Center, a homeless shelter in Fredericksburg, isn’t operating at full capacity under COVID-19 restrictions, many of its guests are now living in motels.
Johnson prepared meals for about 100, but on a rainy day, the turnout was about 20. (Leftovers were taken to Micah Ecumenical Ministries in Fredericksburg, which helps the homeless.)
Still, Johnson said it was heartwarming to be a part of such an event as she prepares to start her own nonprofit, Dee’s Kitchen, which will focus on cooking and grocery shopping lessons, among other initiatives.
“We have a lot of people that are less fortunate and especially with this pandemic going on, people have been truly struggling,” Johnson said. “Food is necessary for us to live. So having the opportunity to be able to provide the food is very meaningful to me.”
Food insecurity is a topic many in the Fredericksburg area continue to address. In addition to events like the one put on by I Am Royalty, a regional food pantry launched Thursday at the United Faith Christian Ministries annex in North Stafford.
That food pantry will serve all of Planning District 16 (Stafford, Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George) as well as Locust Grove. Pickup will be each Thursday at 6 p.m.
Ava Poteet, the manager of Garden Inn, said many churches and organizations have provided food and clothing to residents.
“There are a lot of families that are displaced and these meals help them out,” Poteet said. “It’s hard for them to make ends meet. So when these different organizations come out and do this or have activities with the kids, it really helps the parents out.”
