Fredericksburg-area businesswomen give back to community by providing meal for displaced families

“Outreach is my passion,” Rock said. “It’s my ordained purpose from God to serve and give back. So I’m honored to do that.

“Today is no different from what we do all the time. It’s just sharing love and letting people know that regardless of your situation you’re still loved by God and you have a purpose for your life.”

Rock said she and others have been serving the motels in that area off U.S. 1 since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. She noted that because the Thurman Brisben Center, a homeless shelter in Fredericksburg, isn’t operating at full capacity under COVID-19 restrictions, many of its guests are now living in motels.

Johnson prepared meals for about 100, but on a rainy day, the turnout was about 20. (Leftovers were taken to Micah Ecumenical Ministries in Fredericksburg, which helps the homeless.)

Still, Johnson said it was heartwarming to be a part of such an event as she prepares to start her own nonprofit, Dee’s Kitchen, which will focus on cooking and grocery shopping lessons, among other initiatives.