Fredericksburg-area cases climb by 112 over weekend; death toll hits 95

All public and private in-person gatherings are limited to 25 people, instead of the former cap of 250, and residents age 5 and over are required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces. Essential retail businesses must adhere to statewide guidelines for physical distancing, face coverings and enhanced cleaning, according to the governor, who said violations will be a class one misdemeanor.

In addition, the on-site sale, consumption and possession of alcohol is prohibited after 10 p.m. in all establishments.

Last week, the governor and his team said hospital capacity remains stable statewide, but the number of people admitted to hospitals had increased by more than 35 percent in the last month. In addition, all five of the state’s health regions have been reporting positive rates higher than 5 percent.

As of Sunday, the statewide positivity rate—which measures the number of positive results among all tests taken—stood at 7 percent. It was lower than the rate for the local health district, which was 7.6 percent.

Also, Stafford, the most populous locality in the local health district, had the highest case numbers over the weekend for the first time since mid-June. Because of the number of outbreaks in Spotsylvania nursing home and assisted living facilities, Spotsylvania had pulled ahead in the case count.

But over the weekend, there were 58 new cases reported in Stafford, compared to 38 in Spotsylvania.

