Fredericksburg-area cases climb by 112 over weekend; death toll hits 95

As new COVID-19 cases continue to climb at record-setting paces nationwide, the Rappahannock Area Health District reported 81 new cases on Saturday—the fifth highest daily total since the pandemic began.
Another death at a local long-term care facility also was posted on the Virginia Department of Health’s website over the weekend: a Spotsylvania County white woman whose age was listed as 80-plus. She was the 95th person to die from the virus in the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
The state on Saturday listed her residence as Fredericksburg, but local public health officials confirmed on Sunday that she lived in Spotsylvania. With her death, 56 people from Spotsylvania have died from the virus compared to 22 in Stafford; six each in Caroline and Fredericksburg; and five in King George.
The local health district reported 112 cases over the weekend—81 on Saturday and 31 on Sunday. The state’s COVID-19 surveillance system was offline for several hours on Saturday which may have accounted for fewer cases reported Sunday—and may result in higher counts Monday, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district.
Even so, Virginia numbers climbed by 2,698 new cases over the weekend. In response to the state’s surging numbers, which have been averaging 1,500 a day—compared to the former peak of 1,200 a day in May—Gov. Ralph Northam last week announced new restrictions that went into effect at midnight Sunday.
All public and private in-person gatherings are limited to 25 people, instead of the former cap of 250, and residents age 5 and over are required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces. Essential retail businesses must adhere to statewide guidelines for physical distancing, face coverings and enhanced cleaning, according to the governor, who said violations will be a class one misdemeanor.
In addition, the on-site sale, consumption and possession of alcohol is prohibited after 10 p.m. in all establishments.
Last week, the governor and his team said hospital capacity remains stable statewide, but the number of people admitted to hospitals had increased by more than 35 percent in the last month. In addition, all five of the state’s health regions have been reporting positive rates higher than 5 percent.
As of Sunday, the statewide positivity rate—which measures the number of positive results among all tests taken—stood at 7 percent. It was lower than the rate for the local health district, which was 7.6 percent.
Also, Stafford, the most populous locality in the local health district, had the highest case numbers over the weekend for the first time since mid-June. Because of the number of outbreaks in Spotsylvania nursing home and assisted living facilities, Spotsylvania had pulled ahead in the case count.
But over the weekend, there were 58 new cases reported in Stafford, compared to 38 in Spotsylvania.
