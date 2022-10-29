Fredericksburg-area children 'bombarded' with respiratory problems

First came the earache, then the cough and stuffy nose.

After everything Katie Mills heard about rampant respiratory viruses this year, she worried her 7-month-old daughter, Avery, might develop trouble breathing. When Avery’s condition worsened, her mother took her to the emergency room and then to see her pediatrician, Dr. Allison Goodlett, who said the child did not have respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

RSV is a contagious, common virus that usually causes cold-like symptoms for most children. In years past, it has led to more severe problems with premature babies or those under age 2 with chronic heart or breathing issues.

But as medical providers, parents and educators in the Fredericksburg area and beyond have discovered this fall, respiratory viruses aren’t acting the way they usually do.

They’re hitting children of all ages earlier in the season, and harder. Instead of causing problems only for babies with underlying conditions, they’re making otherwise healthy ones sick, and older children as well.

Respiratory viruses that used to cause a few sniffles are taking students out of school for days at a time, or worse, sending them to hospitals, according to local health and school officials. Making matters even more confusing is that the main players in the respiratory onslaught—RSV, flu and COVID-19—tend to look alike.

“All the symptoms intertwine and you never know what your baby really has,” said Mills, who lives in Spotsylvania County. “When we go out in public, I don’t want her around people because I don’t know what anybody else has and she is so susceptible to germs right now, it definitely is frightening.”

Recent national reports have noted that up to 75% of beds in pediatric hospitals are filled with children suffering respiratory conditions. The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association doesn’t track pediatric data but the state health department announced last week that RSV cases in emergency departments and urgent cares statewide had quadrupled since early September.

In the Fredericksburg area, Mary Washington Hospital is the only facility with pediatric beds, and it has 10 of them.

“I can tell you our pediatric hall is quite busy in addition to our emergency rooms and emergency rooms across” Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., said Dr. Lana Ismail, who directs the pediatric hospitalists at Mary Washington. “It’s just been remarkably different than what we had seen during the height of the pandemic.”

Age trends reversed

Children certainly became infected with COVID-19 at high rates. In the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, almost 9,000 youngsters, age 9 and under, have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, according to the Virginia Department of Health website.

More local children were infected with COVID than people in their 60s, or those in their 70s and 80s combined.

But the younger set didn’t get nearly as sick from COVID as their elders. While 19 children in the Fredericksburg region had to be hospitalized, almost 1,000 people in their 60s and older needed hospital care, according to the state health department.

What’s happening now is a reversal of age trends.

Providers in pediatric offices, urgent cares and hospitals are dealing with babies and elementary school children having difficulty breathing, shortness of breath and sometimes fever, Ismail said. Some need oxygen and other respiratory support, and some youngsters are so sick they’re admitted to intensive care, she said.

Children with underlying respiratory problems, particularly asthma, “tend to be more hard hit, but I’ve seen also healthy children get it,” Ismail said.

Dr. Goodlett with Pratt Medical Group said she’s seen respiratory-related cases ramp up in the last two to three weeks.

“Kids have been sicker than I’ve ever seen,” she said. “I tell parents that kids rocked the pandemic, our patient population was amazing then, but it is hitting them hard now.”

‘Tridemic’ fears

Children seem to be more affected these days for the same reasons health officials fear a severe flu season. Efforts to keep COVID-19 at bay, including masking and social distancing, resulted in fewer germs being passed around.

Those efforts reduced the spread of flu in recent years, but also had another result, Dr. Olugbenga Obasanjo, director of the RAHD, said last month.

“People do not have the immunity built up to provide some level of protection against the influenza virus,” he said.

The same can be said of all the bugs and respiratory viruses that usually result in the common cold. Children may not have been exposed to those germs in the past two years, so their immune systems don’t know how to fight them, Goodlett said.

The timing doesn’t help, either. While national health officials express concerns about a “tridemic”—when COVID, flu and RSV or other respiratory problems converge at the same time—Goodlett said she’s seeing children getting “bombarded” with multiple sicknesses.

At least three times a day recently, she hears from parents who wonder what’s wrong with their babies and why are they so sick.

“I tell them, you’re not alone, it’s illness after illness after illness,” Goodlett said. “Normally, most kids have been exposed to these illnesses and their immune system carries them through. Nobody’s immune system is prepared for the winter and it’s only October.”

Hitting all ages

As the recent outbreak at Stafford High School illustrated, this year’s ailments aren’t limited to babies and young children. More than 1,000 high school students and staff were out sick with what health officials determined was the influenza A strain and possibly a separate stomach-related illness.

Stafford school division spokeswoman Sandra Osborn reported the high absences on Oct. 21, and Stafford High continued to have more than 500 to 600 people out sick last week.

While Fredericksburg Academy hasn’t experienced sickness on that level, school officials have seen respiratory problems, and the flu, among students of all ages, said Karen Moschetto, head of school. The private academy has about 550 students in prekindergarten through 12th grade.

“Typically, we don’t see a lot of this illness until later on, as we head into the winter months, more like December and January,” she said.

The school has a week off in February and she’s always grateful for the break “so we can sanitize everything” after the normal onslaught of colds and flu.

“We’re not quite at that point, but it definitely feels like it’s more and it’s sooner than we’re used to seeing,” Moschetto said.

What’s also different is that in normal years, soon after school starts, “you get lots of stuffy noses and maybe not feeling great,” she said. In years past, the ailment would keep staff or students out for a day, but this year, students are absent for three or four days, she said.

Officials locally and nationwide offer the same advice in the face of whatever winter may hold.

“We may be in for a challenging season when it comes to the flu and other respiratory illnesses,” said Allison Balmes–John, public information officer with the RAHD. “To keep yourself and your family healthy, we encourage thorough handwashing and staying home if you are not feeling well.”

And getting vaccinated.

“Even if no one in the family has ever gotten a flu shot, this is the year to get one,” Ismail said.

