Fredericksburg-area Christmas tree sellers face supply, shipping issues this year

“He has warned us that we might get less than we asked for,” said Lapin.

While the Lions Club sets up its site at the parking lot of the Big Lots department store at Fredericksburg’s Greenbrier Shopping Center this weekend, members of the Knights of Columbus’ Fredericksburg Council 4034 will be doing the same at St. Mary Catholic Church in the city.

“Our busiest day tends to be Saturday,” said the Knights’ Tim Fleming, whose group has been selling trees in a small lot behind the church at 1009 Stafford Ave. for the last 20 years.

Fleming said his tree prices also went up slightly this year to help cover the same shipping fees the Lions must pay. Like the Lions, the Knights will also charge $75 for a 6-7 foot Fraser fir and use their sales proceeds to assist local community charities throughout the year.

“About 200 Fraser firs are expected this Saturday morning,” said Fleming. “As soon as we can get them on the racks, we’ll start selling them.”

Calls to Fredericksburg area Lowe’s and Home Depot stores revealed 6- to 7-foot Fraser firs were up about $10 over last year’s price. A tree of this size at either location is about $60, while the Meadows Farms nursery chain is selling the same size tree for $89.