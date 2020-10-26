Fredericksburg-area churches will come together for unity rally

Community churches throughout the Rappahannock region are holding a rally Sunday to promote unity and healing of racial tensions.

The worship rally hosted by One Church Rappahannock Region, a group of both Black and white evangelical churches, will be held at FredNats Stadium, 42 Jackie Robinson Way, at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The event is free, but registration is required because of COVID-19 capacity limits. Register at onechurchrappahannock.com.

General admission seating will be available on the field and in the seating bowl. Those planning to sit on the field should bring a blanket as chairs are not allowed on the field. Social distancing and masks will be required.

While the worship rally will take place on the Sunday before the election, organizers say this is not a political event. Participants should not bring campaign signs or paraphernalia associated with particular candidates. Passing out literature either inside the stadium or in the parking lot will not be permitted.

Questions about the event may be directed to onechurchrappahannockregion@gmail.com.