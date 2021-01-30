Fredericksburg-area closures and cancellations

The following facilities and organizations have announced inclement weather-related closures or cancellations in the Fredericksburg region. This file will be updated.

Hebron Baptist Church in Spotsylvania County: In-person Sunday school and worship service Jan. 31 will be canceled. Service will be streamed on Facebook Live at 11 a.m.

Round Oak Baptist Church in Woodford: In-house services will be canceled for Jan. 31. Online worship videos are available on Facebook, YouTube and the church's website.