Fredericksburg-area closures, delays and cancellations--updated

The following facilities and organizations have announced inclement weather-related closures or cancellations in the Fredericksburg region. This list will be updated as warranted.

MONDAY

Fredericksburg City Public Schools closed Monday. Code Red for all 12-month staff. No meal distribution. Only maintenance should report.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools will be closed Monday. 12-month employees are Code 1.

Stafford County Public Schools buildings are closed. All staff will work from home. Parking lots must remain empty for snow removal. Meals are unavailable. No asynchronous instruction.

Caroline County Public Schools will be closed for all students and staff on Monday.

King George County Public Schools will observe an asynchronous learning day Monday for all students. There will be no in-person instruction. Code 1 for 12-month employees.