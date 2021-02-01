Fredericksburg-area closures, delays and cancellations--updated

The following facilities and organizations have announced inclement weather-related closures or cancellations in the Fredericksburg region. This list will be updated as warranted.
MONDAY
Fredericksburg City Public Schools closed Monday. Code Red for all 12-month staff. No meal distribution. Only maintenance should report.
Spotsylvania County Public Schools will be closed Monday. 12-month employees are Code 1.
Stafford County Public Schools buildings are closed. All staff will work from home. Parking lots must remain empty for snow removal. Meals are unavailable. No asynchronous instruction.
Caroline County Public Schools will be closed for all students and staff on Monday.
King George County Public Schools will observe an asynchronous learning day Monday for all students. There will be no in-person instruction. Code 1 for 12-month employees.
Orange County Public Schools will be closed Monday. This includes both in-person and virtual learning. Essential personnel will report to work when contacted by their supervisors. All other 12-month staff should not report to work.
Fredericksburg Academy closed Monday.
St. Patrick Catholic School closed Monday.
Faith Baptist School and Faith Baptist Childcare Center will be closed Monday.
Fredericksburg United Methodist Church Preschool will be closed Monday.
The Potter's House of Fredericksburg Baptist Church closed Monday.
City of Fredericksburg government offices, delayed. Offices will be opening on a 2-hour delay today. All essential personnel must still report as directed by their supervisors.
Spotsylvania County government offices delayed. Offices and facilities will open on a two-hour delay, with liberal leave in effect for staff.
Spotsylvania County Circuit Court and Clerk's Office closed.
Spotsylvania General District Court delayed. Court will open at 10 a.m.. Arraignments scheduled for 8:30 a.m. will be heard at 10 a.m. Traffic and 10:30 a.m. trials will start at 10:30 a.m.
Spotsylvania Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court closed. All court matters will be continued and notices will be sent out.
Stafford Circuit and General District Courts delayed. Court will open at 10 a.m. Circuit Court Clerk office remains by appointment only for services.
Stafford Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court closed. Cases will be rescheduled and new summons sent.
King George County combined courts will open at 9 a.m. with Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court starting at 10 a.m.
Orange County government offices delayed. Opening at 10 a.m.
University of Mary Washington buildings closed. Remote classes only on Monday. Only essential employees should report to campus. Telework continues as usual.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library. All branches closed. Curbside pickup will not be available.
Rappahannock United Way: Due to potentially hazardous weather conditions the RUW office will remain closed Monday.
Reaching Potentials Fredericksburg clinic will be closed Monday.
Eastern Virginia Career College, Spotsylvania, campus will be closed. All classes will shift to online instruction where possible.
Chancellorsville Counseling, Fredericksburg: All Monday appointments will be held through telehealth.
JPRA PRETC, Spotsylvania delayed. Student check-in will now be conducted at 11 a.m. PR350 staff will arrive at 10 a.m.
COVID-19 vaccination clinic planned Monday in Caroline County has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 8.
COVID-19 testing event, planned Monday at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, has been canceled. Registration is still open for Wednesday’s testing clinic, planned 4-7 p.m. at Stafford Hospital, 101 Hospital Center Blvd., in Stafford County.
Spotsylvania County School Board meeting scheduled for Monday has been moved to Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Washington Heritage Museums, Fredericksburg: Hugh Mercer Apothecary, Mary Washington House and Rising Sun Tavern are closed.
Lloyd F. Moss Free Clinic, Fredericksburg, delayed opening. Clinic will open at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.
Any Lab Test Now, 1135 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, closed. Call 540-940-9404 for emergencies and PPD readings.
District 21 Probation and Parole delayed. Office will open at 10:15 a.m. Check back for updates as situation is assessed throughout morning.
FAHASS delayed. All FAHASS offices will open on a two-hour delay Monday.
Rappahannock Area Community Services Board operations closed. This is a change from original announcement.
Healthy Generations Agency on Aging, Stafford, closed. All employees will be working remotely.
Central Virginia Housing Coalition, Fredericksburg, delayed. Offices will open at 10 a.m.
Rappahannock Area Goodwill delayed. Stores and donation centers will open at 10 a.m. The Workforce Center in Culpeper will open at 10 a.m.