Fredericksburg-area closures, delays and cancellations for Friday--updated

The following facilities and organizations have announced inclement weather-related closures, delays or cancellations in the Fredericksburg region. This list will be updated as warranted.

FRIDAY

Fredericksburg City Public Schools: Friday will be an asynchronous learning day as buildings will be closed. 12-month employees will work from home and essential workers will report according to supervisors.

Stafford County Public Schools have asynchronous instruction for all grades Friday. No student will be penalized for not having internet access. All school buildings and offices are closed and 12-month staff should telework.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools: Due to inclement weather, Spotsylvania County school buildings will be closed Friday. It will be an Asynchronous Learning Day. Essential employees report to work as safety as permits. 12-month employees should work remotely.

King George County Schools: Due to weather-related road conditions, Friday will be an asynchronous learning day. There will be no in-person learning. 12 month employees Code 1—no report.