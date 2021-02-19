Fredericksburg-area closures, delays and cancellations for Friday--updated

The following facilities and organizations have announced inclement weather-related closures, delays or cancellations in the Fredericksburg region. This list will be updated as warranted.
FRIDAY
Fredericksburg City Public Schools: Friday will be an asynchronous learning day as buildings will be closed. 12-month employees will work from home and essential workers will report according to supervisors.
Stafford County Public Schools have asynchronous instruction for all grades Friday. No student will be penalized for not having internet access. All school buildings and offices are closed and 12-month staff should telework.
Spotsylvania County Public Schools: Due to inclement weather, Spotsylvania County school buildings will be closed Friday. It will be an Asynchronous Learning Day. Essential employees report to work as safety as permits. 12-month employees should work remotely.
King George County Schools: Due to weather-related road conditions, Friday will be an asynchronous learning day. There will be no in-person learning. 12 month employees Code 1—no report.
Caroline County Public Schools are closed Friday. Employees code 3.
Orange County Public Schools will be closed for students and staff. Essential personnel should report to work at noon
Fredericksburg Academy is closed due to inclement weather on Friday.
University of Mary Washington: Delayed opening. No in-person classes until 10 a.m.. Virtual classes continue as usual. Only essential employees report before 10 a.m.
Eastern Virginia Career College: Campus will be closed Friday. Classes will be switched to virtual where available. Please check Moodle for updates.
Stafford County Government offices, District, Circuit and Juvenile and Domestic Relations courts and the Regional Landfill will open on a two-hour delay Friday. Courts will start promptly at 10 a.m.
Spotsylvania County Government UPDATE: All county offices and facilities are closed.
Fredericksburg City Government offices will open on two-hour delay. All essential personnel must report as directed by their supervisors.
Caroline County Government offices opening at 11 a.m.
Orange County offices, libraries, collection sites and the landfill will open at 10 a.m.
Spotsylvania Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court is closed Friday. All Juvenile Drivers license ceremony scheduled for 2/19/21 is canceled and will be rescheduled. All court cases are canceled and notice will be sent out.
Spotsylvania Circuit Court and Clerk’s Office is closed Friday.
Spotsylvania General District Court: Court will open at 9 a.m.; 8:30 a.m. cases will start at 9 a.m., and all other cases will follow.
King George General District and Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court closed. All JDR cases will be continued.
St. Patrick School is closed Friday. Students will transition to virtual learning for the day.
Faith Baptist School and Faith Baptist Childcare Center will be closed Friday.
The Potter's House Preschool at Fredericksburg Baptist Church will be closed Friday.
Dawning Point Chatham Ltd. preschool opening at 7:30 a.m. Breakfast will be served.
FAHASS UPDATE: Offices are closed.
Hematology Oncology Associates of Fredericksburg will open at 10 a.m. Friday. Employees are expected to report by 9:30 a.m.
Washington Heritage Museums: The Rising Sun Tavern, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop and Mary Washington House will be closed Friday.
Rappahannock Goodwill Industries, Inc.: Stores and donation centers will open Friday at 11 a.m. The Workforce Center in Culpeper will open at 10 a.m.
Rappahannock Area Community Services Board's clinics and day programs will open at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Lloyd F. Moss Free Clinic will open at noon.
Any Lab Test Now will open at 10 a.m.
Central Virginia Housing Coalition will open at 10 a.m.
District 21 Probation and Parole office will open at 11:15 a.m. If you have an appointment, please call your officer prior to reporting to check on availability.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library UPDATE: All branches are closed. No curbside pickup.
Fredericksburg Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court closed.