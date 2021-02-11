Fredericksburg-area closures, delays and cancellations for Friday

The following facilities and organizations have announced inclement weather-related closures, delays or cancellations in the Fredericksburg region. This list will be updated as warranted.

FRIDAY

Caroline County Public Schools: Asynchronous learning day for students. Employees Code 3. 12-month employees work virtually.

King George County Schools: Friday will be an asynchronous learning day for all students. There will be no in-person learning.

COVID-19 testing events at Dixon Park in Fredericksburg and the vaccination clinic at King George County have been canceled because of the possibility of inclement weather. All those who were scheduled to be tested or receive vaccines will be notified, according to Rappahannock Area Health District officials.

Caroline County Circuit Court and Clerk's Office will be closed on Friday.