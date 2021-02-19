Fredericksburg-area closures, delays and cancellations for Friday

Orange County Public Schools will be closed for students and staff. Essential personnel should report to work at noon

Fredericksburg Academy is closed due to inclement weather on Friday.

University of Mary Washington: Delayed opening. No in-person classes until 10 a.m.. Virtual classes continue as usual. Only essential employees report before 10 a.m.

Eastern Virginia Career College: Campus will be closed Friday. Classes will be switched to virtual where available. Please check Moodle for updates.

Stafford County Government offices, District, Circuit and Juvenile and Domestic Relations courts and the Regional Landfill will open on a two-hour delay Friday. Courts will start promptly at 10 a.m.

Spotsylvania County Government: All county offices and facilities will open on a 2-hr delay Friday.

Fredericksburg City Government offices will open on two-hour delay. All essential personnel must report as directed by their supervisors.

Orange County offices, libraries, collection sites and the landfill will open at 10 a.m.