 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fredericksburg-area closures, delays and cancellations for Saturday
0 comments
alert top story

Fredericksburg-area closures, delays and cancellations for Saturday

  • 0

The following facilities and organizations have announced inclement weather-related closures, delays or cancellations in the Fredericksburg region. This list will be updated as warranted.

SATURDAY

Rappahannock United Way:  All drop-off tax preparation appointments are cancelled Saturday. A United Way team member will call to reschedule.

Central Rappahannock Regional Library: All branches are closed and curbside pickup is not available.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Equity in COVID vaccine distribution

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert