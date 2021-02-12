Fredericksburg-area closures, delays and cancellations for Saturday

The following facilities and organizations have announced inclement weather-related closures, delays or cancellations in the Fredericksburg region. This list will be updated as warranted.
SATURDAY
Rappahannock United Way: All drop-off tax preparation appointments are cancelled Saturday. A United Way team member will call to reschedule.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: All branches are closed and curbside pickup is not available.
Tags
- Worship
- Cancellation
- Video
- Internet
- Software
- Computer Science
- Church
- Youtube
- Organization
- Sunday School
- Fredericksburg
- Christianity
- Baptist Church
- Service
- Lord's Supper
- Online Service
- School
- Fredericksburg Academy
- Spotsylvania County Circuit Court
- Spotsylvania County School Board
- Work
- Education
- Public School
- Personnel
- Employee
- Law
- Domestic Relations Court
- Building
- Court
- Government Office
- Stafford County Public School
- Fahass
- Juvenile
- Office
- Spotsylvania County
- Twelvemonth
- Student
- St
- Delay
- Activity
- Politics
- Museum
- Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop
- Mary Washington House
- Washington
- Staff
- Immunology
- Caroline County Circuit Court
- Vaccine
- Official
- King George County
- Support Service
- Medicine
- Meteorology
- Fredericksburg Area
- Hiv
- Clerk
- Commerce
- Fredericksburg Baptist Church
- Tax
- Appointment
- Drop-off
- Highway
- Company
- Way
- Pickup
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.