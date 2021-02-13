 Skip to main content
Fredericksburg-area closures, delays and cancellations for Sunday
The following facilities and organizations have announced inclement weather-related closures, delays or cancellations in the Fredericksburg region. This list will be updated as warranted.

SUNDAY

Fairview Baptist Church, Fredericksburg, closed Sunday. Worship online at 11 a.m. at https://fairview-baptist.org/LIVE.

Round Oak Baptist Church, Woodford, in-house services have been cancelled. Online worship begins at 10 a.m. on Facebook and YouTube.

