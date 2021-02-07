 Skip to main content
Fredericksburg-area closures, delays and cancellations for Monday
Fredericksburg-area closures, delays and cancellations for Monday

The following facilities and organizations have announced inclement weather-related closures, delays or cancellations in the Fredericksburg region. This list will be updated as warranted.

MONDAY

Caroline County Public Schools: 2-hour delay for students and staff on Monday, Feb. 8.

