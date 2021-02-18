Fredericksburg-area closures, delays and cancellations for Thursday--Update

The following facilities and organizations have announced inclement weather-related closures, delays or cancellations in the Fredericksburg region. This list will be updated as warranted.
THURSDAY
King George County Schools: Due to the winter storm warning and the likelihood of hazardous road conditions, Thursday will be an asynchronous learning day for King George County Schools. There will be no in-person learning. 12-month employees are Code 1—no report.
Caroline County Public Schools will be closed Thursday. 12-month employees are Code 3.
Stafford County Public Schools: No instruction will take place Thursday. All 12-month employees should telework.
Spotsylvania County Public Schools: Due to anticipated inclement weather, all schools and offices will be closed on Thursday. 12-month employees are Code 0.
Fredericksburg City Public Schools: Buildings closed. Thursday will be an asynchronous learning day. 12-month employees will work from home and essential workers will report according to supervisors.
Orange County Public Schools: closed to students and staff. All essential personnel should report to work as directed by their immediate supervisor.
Orange County offices, libraries, collection sites and the landfill will be closed on Feb. 18.
Spotsylvania County government: County offices and facilities closed Thursday due to expected inclement weather.
Stafford Circuit and General District Courts closed.
Stafford County Government and regional landfill closed.
Fredericksburg City Government offices closed. All essential personnel must report as directed by their supervisors.
Caroline County Government offices closed.
King George General District and Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court closed.
Fredericksburg Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court closed. All cases continued and Rappahannock Juvenile Drug Court cancelled.
Spotsylvania Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court will be closed due to inclement weather. All court cases will be continued and notice will be sent out.
Spotsylvania General District Court is closed Thursday.
Caroline County Circuit Court and Clerk's Office will be closed Thursday.
District 21 Probation and Parole office closed.
University of Mary Washington: Virtual learning on Thursday, Feb. 18. Employees should telework unless essential.
Eastern Virginia Career College: Campus will be closed Thursday. Classes will be switched to virtual where available. Please check Moodle for updates.
The Potter's House Preschool will be closed Thursday. Stay safe and warm!
St Patrick Catholic School: Due to the impending inclement weather, St. Patrick Catholic School will be closed Thursday. Students should log in to Schoology by 9 a.m. as we transition to virtual learning for the day.
Faith Baptist School and Faith Baptist Childcare Center: FBS and FBCC will be closed Thursday because of inclement weather.
Fredericksburg Academy will be closed on Thursday due to inclement weather.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: All Central Rappahannock Regional Library branches are closed Thursday, and curbside pickup will not be available. librarypoint.org.
Lloyd F. Moss Free Clinic will be closed Thursday, Feb. 18.
Hematology Oncology Associates of Fredericksburg will be closed Thursday due to inclement weather.
Any Lab Test Now will be closed Thursday due to inclement weather. Call 540/940-9404 for emergencies.
FAHASS: All FAHASS offices closed Thursday due to expected inclement weather.
Rappahannock Area Community Services Board clinics, offices and day support programs closed.
Dawning Point Chatham Ltd., Stafford, closed.
Rappahannock Goodwill Industries delayed. Stores and donation centers will open at 11 a.m. The Workforce Centers in Orange and Culpeper will open at 10 a.m.
Central Virginia Housing Coalition closed.
Virginia Cardiovascular Consultants, Fredericksburg, office closed.