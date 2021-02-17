Fredericksburg-area closures, delays and cancellations for Thursday

The following facilities and organizations have announced inclement weather-related closures, delays or cancellations in the Fredericksburg region. This list will be updated as warranted.

THURSDAY

King George County Schools: Due to the winter storm warning and the likelihood of hazardous road conditions, Thursday will be an asynchronous learning day for King George County Schools. There will be no in-person learning. 12-month employees are Code 1—no report.

Caroline County Public Schools will be closed Thursday. 12-month employees are Code 3.

Orange County offices, libraries, collection sites and the landfill will be closed on Feb. 18.

University of Mary Washington: Virtual learning on Thursday, Feb. 18. Employees should telework unless essential.

Eastern Virginia Career College: Campus will be closed Thursday. Classes will be switched to virtual where available. Please check Moodle for updates.

Hematology Oncology Associates of Fredericksburg will be closed Thursday due to inclement weather.