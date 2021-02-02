Fredericksburg-area closures, delays and cancellations for Tuesday--update

The following facilities and organizations have announced inclement weather-related closures or cancellations in the Fredericksburg region. This list will be updated as warranted.
TUESDAY
Fredericksburg City Public Schools closed Tuesday. Code Red for all 12-month staff. Abbreviated meal distribution on safe roads. Only maintenance should report. 12-month employees should telework.
Spotsylvania County Public Schools closed Tuesday. 12-month employees are Code 1. Food distribution will move to Thursday.
Stafford County Public School buildings closed Tuesday for a snow day. No instruction will take place. Twelve-month staff should telework. Curbside meal distribution available Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Evening curbside distribution from 5-6:30 p.m. A week's supply of meals will be provided in the evening.
Caroline County Public Schools closed. 12-month employees code 2. This is a change from previous status.
King George County Public Schools will observe an asynchronous learning day Tuesday for all students. There will be no in-person instruction.
Orange County Public Schools closed Tuesday. This includes both in-person and virtual learning. Essential personnel will report to work on time. All other 12-month staff should report to work at 10 a.m.
Fredericksburg Academy closed Tuesday.
St. Patrick Catholic School closed Tuesday.
Holy Cross Academy closed Tuesday. School resumes Wednesday with 8:15 a.m. Mass.
Faith Baptist School closed Tuesday.
Faith Baptist Childcare Center delayed. Will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Eastern Virginia Career College, Spotsylvania, delayed. Campus will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
University of Mary Washington. Virtual classes only on Tuesday. Only essential employees should report to campus before 10 a.m.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library, delayed. Branches in Stafford, Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania and Newton Branch in Westmoreland will open two hours late. Curbside service available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cooper Branch in Westmoreland will offer curbside service from 1-5 p.m.
Spotsylvania County government offices delayed. Offices and facilities will open on a two-hour delay, with liberal leave in effect for staff.
Spotsylvania County Circuit Court delayed. Court starts at 10 a.m. Clerk's Office, Treasurer's Office and Commissioner of Revenue closed to public, but staff available at 10 a.m. by email and phone.
Spotsylvania Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court delayed. All court dockets for Tuesday will start at 10 a.m. Juvenile drivers license ceremony scheduled for 8:30 a.m. cancelled. Clerks office will be closed with staff available by telephone.
FAHASS delayed. All FAHASS offices will open on a two-hour delay Tuesday.
JPRA PRETC, Spotsylvania delayed. Staff report at 9 a.m. Students report at 10 a.m.
Any Lab Test Now, 1135 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, delayed. Office opens at 9 a.m.
Reaching Potentials Fredericksburg clinic closed Tuesday.
Chancellorsville Counciling/Sheryl Winkler closed. All sessions Tuesday will be through telehealth.
District 21 Probation and Parole delayed. Office will open at 10:15 a.m. Check back for updates as situation is assessed throughout morning.
Central Virginia Housing Coalition, Fredericksburg, delayed. Office will open at 10 a.m.