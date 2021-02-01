Fredericksburg-area closures, delays and cancellations for Tuesday

The following facilities and organizations have announced inclement weather-related closures or cancellations in the Fredericksburg region. This list will be updated as warranted.

TUESDAY

Fredericksburg City Public Schools closed Tuesday. Code Red for all 12-month staff. Abbreviated meal distribution on safe roads. Only maintenance should report. 12-month employees should telework.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday. 12-month employees are Code 1. Food distribution will move to Thursday.

Stafford County Public School buildings will be closed Tuesday for a snow day. No instruction will take place. Twelve-month staff should telework. Curbside meal distribution available Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Evening curbside distribution from 5-6:30 p.m. A week's supply of meals will be provided in the evening.

Caroline County Public Schools delayed. All schools will open on 2-hour delay. Employees code 2.

King George County Public Schools will observe an asynchronous learning day Tuesday for all students. There will be no in-person instruction.