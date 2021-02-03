Fredericksburg-area closures, delays and cancellations for Wednesday

The following facilities and organizations have announced inclement weather-related closures or cancellations in the Fredericksburg region. This list will be updated as warranted.

WEDNESDAY

Spotsylvania County Public Schools: Wednesday will be an asynchronous day of learning for all students. Twelve-month employees are Code 2. Food Distribution will take place Thursday. For complete details on locations and pick-up times, visit spotsylvania.k12.va.us/Page/5001.

Stafford County Public Schools: No elementary/early childhood buses Wednesday. Student schedule available on website staffordschools.net. All schools and offices are open Wednesday.

St Patrick Catholic School will be on a two-hour delay on Wednesday. School will begin at 10:10 a.m.