Fredericksburg-area closures, delays and cancellations

The following facilities and organizations have announced inclement weather-related closures or cancellations in the Fredericksburg region. This list will be updated as warranted.

MONDAY

Fredericksburg City Public Schools closed Monday. Code Red for all 12-month staff. No meal distribution. Only maintenance should report.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools will be closed Monday. 12-month employees are Code 1.

Stafford County Public School buildings are closed. All staff will work from home. Parking lots must remain empty for snow removal. Meals are unavailable. Monday is a scheduled staff professional day.

Caroline County Public Schools will be closed for all students and staff on Monday. 12-month employees will be on Code 3 (essential employees report at 8 a.m.). Students are encouraged to use this inclement weather day to review assignments, complete any missing work, and study for any upcoming tests/quizzes.

King George County Public Schools will observe an asynchronous learning day Monday for all students. There will be no in-person instruction. Code 1 for 12-month employees.