Fredericksburg-area closures, delays and cancellations

The following facilities and organizations have announced inclement weather-related closures or cancellations in the Fredericksburg region. This list will be updated as warranted.
MONDAY
Fredericksburg City Public Schools closed Monday. Code Red for all 12-month staff. No meal distribution. Only maintenance should report.
Spotsylvania County Public Schools will be closed Monday. 12-month employees are Code 1.
Stafford County Public School buildings are closed. All staff will work from home. Parking lots must remain empty for snow removal. Meals are unavailable. Monday is a scheduled staff professional day.
Caroline County Public Schools will be closed for all students and staff on Monday. 12-month employees will be on Code 3 (essential employees report at 8 a.m.). Students are encouraged to use this inclement weather day to review assignments, complete any missing work, and study for any upcoming tests/quizzes.
King George County Public Schools will observe an asynchronous learning day Monday for all students. There will be no in-person instruction. Code 1 for 12-month employees.
Orange County Public Schools will be closed Monday. This includes both in-person and virtual learning. Essential personnel will report to work when contacted by their supervisors. All other 12-month staff should not report to work.
Rappahannock United Way: Due to potentially hazardous weather conditions the RUW office will remain closed Monday.
Fredericksburg Academy will be closed Monday.
St. Patrick Catholic School closed Monday.
Faith Baptist School and Faith Baptist Childcare Center will be closed Monday.
Reaching Potentials Fredericksburg clinic will be closed Monday.
Eastern Virginia Career College, Spotsylvania, campus will be closed. All classes will shift to online instruction where possible.
Chancellorsville Counseling, Fredericksburg: All Monday appointments will be held through telehealth.
JPRA PRETC, Spotsylvania delayed. Student check-in will now be conducted at 11 a.m. Staff will arrive at 10 a.m.
COVID-19 vaccination clinic planned Monday in Caroline County has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 8.
COVID-19 testing event, planned Monday at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, has been canceled. Registration is still open for Wednesday’s testing clinic, planned 4-7 p.m. at Stafford Hospital, 101 Hospital Center Blvd., in Stafford County.
Spotsylvania County School Board meeting scheduled for Monday has been moved to Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Spotsylvania County Circuit Court and Clerk's Office and Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court closed.
Spotsylvania General District Court delayed. Court will open at 10 a.m.. Arraignments scheduled for 8:30 a.m. will be heard at 10 a.m. Traffic and 10:30 a.m. trials will start at 10:30 a.m.
University of Mary Washington buildings closed. Remote classes only on Monday. Only essential employees should report to campus. Telework continues as usual.
Washington Heritage Museums, Fredericksburg: Hugh Mercer Apothecary, Mary Washington House and Rising Sun Tavern are closed.
SUNDAY
Mountain View Baptist Church, King George: Sunday service is canceled.
New Life Community Church, Stafford: No services today, Read Psalms 111 and take time to praise our Lord.
Wilderness Baptist Church, Spotsylvania: Sunday services canceled.
Hebron Baptist Church, Spotsylvania County: In-person Sunday school and worship service Jan. 31 will be canceled. Service will be streamed on Facebook Live at 11 a.m.
Round Oak Baptist Church, Woodford: In-house services will be canceled for Jan. 31. Online worship videos are available on Facebook, YouTube and the church's website.
Fairview Baptist Church, Fredericksburg: No in-person activities at church for Jan. 31. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. at fairview-baptist.org/Live.
Faith Baptist Church, Spotsylvania: There are no on-site services Jan. 31. There will be an online service at 9 a.m. Watch on Facebook, YouTube and faithva.org/live. Our Lord's Supper Service is rescheduled for Feb. 14 at 5 p.m.