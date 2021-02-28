Fredericksburg-area commercial sector weathering COVID crisis

DHL Supply Chain identified Stafford County as a possible location for a distribution center a year before signaling interest last February.
Stafford was primed to attract this type of project thanks to its location, relatively low cost of land and a change in its tax code for warehouses over 100,000 square feet in 2018.
“Then COVID hit and that only accelerated that very market,” said John Holden, Stafford’s Economic Development and Tourism director.
DHL announced in December that it will spend $72 million to build a 500,000-square-foot distribution facility in Venture Business Park in Stafford. It’s one of several large warehouses that are either under construction or will be built in the county.
Demand for warehouse space is a bright spot in the commercial real estate market during the pandemic and continues to drive the industrial sector, according to Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer’s market report for the fourth quarter of 2020. It found that availability “is still tight” and the average asking price for rent had increased 2.1 percent since 2019.
Those looking to buy, build or lease industrial space aren’t just people who qualify for Stafford’s tax rate of 0.0001 cent per $100 worth of inventory that the county created to attract big distribution centers. Smaller warehouse condominiums are also in high demand, and vacancies typically get filled in 30 days, said Virgil Nelson, senior vice president for commercial real estate at Thalhimer | Cushman & Wakefield’s Fredericksburg office.
“I bought three at the end of the year,” he said. “They stay full and pay for themselves. Everything is within five miles of an I-95 exit.”
Renters tend to be small manufacturers, local distributors of national goods and people selling products on eBay or other online sites. Others include those in the defense industry and vendors selling supplies for the area’s residential building boom, said Nelson.
While a number of local and national businesses went under due to the pandemic, it hasn’t had as severe an impact on the commercial real estate market as many had feared.
“When this all started, I thought [the pandemic] was going to be very impactful,” said Ben Keddie, vice president and managing broker for Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite in Fredericksburg. “There were business owners who were overleveraged and had tenants that couldn’t pay and I thought banks would probably foreclose.”
Instead, the federal government provided loans through the Paycheck Projection Program, banks worked with borrowers and localities offered financial assistance. Many businesses also found creative ways to stay in business, such as adding takeout and outdoor dining as well as ramping up their online presence.
“On the property management side, we had a couple restaurants that had a record year,” Keddie said. “They were doing mostly takeout food like wings.”
He said that some prospective tenants assume rents have plummeted due to the pandemic, and think now is a good time to find deals. Instead, rates are generally holding steady, although there are cases where a landlord will strike a deal to hold on to a good tenant.
Commercial property values also appear to be largely unaffected, according to responses to a survey Spotsylvania County appraiser and real estate broker Chris Kaila sent to about 20 area appraisers, investors and brokers last month.
“None of the people were saying there is a downturn in value. What I said, and I think some people agreed with it, is that we have noticed on a few properties that some of the tenants had gotten behind and asked for concessions with the rent and may have negotiated a short-term lowering of the rent,” he said.
Kaila, who owns Appraisal Group of Fredericksburg and Christian Pk. Kaila & Associates, said in those cases an appraisal will made an adjustment in the appraisal to account for the difference in rent.
Although some businesses didn’t survive the pandemic, the locations they left are starting to be filled. The Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer’s market report found that while the vacancy rate for retail property rose slightly in the fourth quarter of last year, leasing activity also increased.
Over at Cosner’s Corner shopping center in Spotsylvania County, for example, American Freight opened in the former Best Buy space and the Ashley HomeStore Outlet moved from Central Park shopping center in Fredericksburg to the former Dick’s Sporting Goods space.
American Freight, an Ohio-based furniture and appliance company, has locations nationwide and was looking to expand, said Christina Mayhugh, a commercial real estate broker with The Shopping Center Group.
That was also the case for Rey Azteca Mexican Restaurant, a Pennsylvania chain. It learned that Home Team Grill would be closing in Eagle Village shopping center in Fredericksburg and decided to lease the space and opened there in December.
“There aren’t a lot of restaurants out there looking now, but those that are are well capitalized,” said Jeff Rountree, chief executive officer of the University of Mary Washington Foundation.
He said that part of the former Home Team Grill space’s appeal in Eagle Village, which the foundation owns, was that it was left well equipped.
“If you’re a restaurant looking to open, if the space is ready to go that’s a huge advantage to you as an operator,” Rountree said.
He added that another food-related business is interested in leasing the former Duck Donuts site in the shopping center.
Several companies are also looking at vacancies at Spotsylvania Towne Centre and its The Village at Towne Centre, including the former Bravo! Cucina Italiana site, but no deals have been finalized yet, said Cafaro spokesman Joe Bell.
“It’s getting back to normal,” he said. “For months, [Cafaro’s leasing agents] have been working with all the various retailers and restaurants who had to modify their operations last year. There’s been a lot of reconfiguring of leases so everyone can go on and survive.”
The future of the office sector of the commercial real estate market is less clear, especially since so many people have been working from home due to the pandemic. There was no new construction underway in the fourth quarter of 2020, and the vacancy rate was 9.8 percent, according to the Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer’s market report. That’s nearly double the vacancy rates of 4.5 percent for the retail and 4.8 percent for the industrial sectors during that time frame.
“There’s some data out there that people will want to come back to work to get out of their houses. There’s others who say people really like working from home,” said Curry Roberts, president of the Fredericksburg Regional Alliance. “I don’t think anybody knows for sure.
“I think there’s a lot of speculation,” he added. “We’re probably two or three years to getting to the other side of this to know for sure what those impacts will be.”