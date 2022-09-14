Fredericksburg-area community comes out in support of public library

Members of the Fredericksburg-area community who came to Monday’s quarterly meeting of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library board of trustees meeting were overwhelmingly in support both of the library’s collection and its staff.

“We trust you and the books you have curated for us,” said Stafford County resident Shannon Fingerholz, who was part of the standing-room-only crowd that filled the auditorium of the library’s downtown Fredericksburg branch.

The community came out in a show of support for the local library and its staff as public libraries across the U.S. have come under increased scrutiny since last summer.

According to its annual State of the America’s Libraries report released this spring, the American Library Association tracked 729 challenges affecting almost 1,600 books at public schools and libraries last year—more than double the number of challenges reported in 2020 and the highest since ALA began counting challenges 20 years ago.

Last month, voters in western Michigan voted to defund their public library when the library refused to remove books with LGBTQ+ content from the shelves, according to the Associated Press.

Locally, a group of Spotsylvania County parents have been challenging books in circulation at school libraries. So far, the group has challenged 29 books using the School Board’s process for the reconsideration of instructional material and five books have been removed from high school libraries. The remaining books are still under consideration.

Library Board Chair Kimberly Young said Monday that the library has not faced similar challenges, but that the board has been having discussions about parental controls available on its mobile app since a Stafford couple earlier this summer raised a concern about a puberty and sex education book that appeared in the app’s automated feed of new books available at the library on their daughter’s tablet.

The CRRL mobile app allows parents to filter the automated feeds shown in the app, but the filters do not persist and must be reassigned each time new title lists are viewed.

On Monday, Joseph Bertoldi, the husband of the woman who first raised her concern about the app with the Stafford County Board of Supervisors and library Board of Trustees this summer, said he’d still like to see the app have stronger filters.

“The tools available do not provide any real protection,” he said. “We don’t want to censor or challenge any book. This is about parents remaining the primary authority in raising children.”

Bertoldi said the library board should consider replacing its mobile app with one that offers more robust parental controls.

Central Rappahannock Regional Library director Martha Hutzel said in an email Tuesday that library staff have researched other mobile app options.

"There are very few on the market," Hutzel said. "Two have no parental controls and are similar in cost to what we currently pay. One has parental controls on the juvenile version, but it does not offer full integration with our BiblioCommons online catalog and would cost more than $48,500 annually and $15,000 to set it up."

Hutzel said the app currently in use costs the library $14,000 per year.

She said the app's developer informed staff that when a new version of the app is released in October, it will have a reordered landing page, allowing saved items from patrons' "For Later" lists, as well as staff recommendations, to appear first, rather than simply new items.

The developer will also coordinate with the library on adjusting the recommended age for downloading the app before the new version is released next month, Hutzel said.

Other speakers on Monday said that filters that prevent patrons from seeing a book's image or title from being seen are a form of censorship.

“It is my duty to screen what my child reads,” said one parent. “Titles need to be seen. If we can’t see a title, we are essentially banning that book.”

A homeschooled Spotsylvania high school student said that “it is not the library’s job to decide what I can and can’t read,” but is a conversation for her and her parents to have.

Other speakers said the Fredericksburg area is increasingly diverse and that the public library’s collection has reflected, and must continue reflecting, that diversity.

Sam Smart, a former member of the library’s board, said he witnessed the library system grow immensely during his tenure.

“You don’t grow a system like this if it doesn’t reflect the community,” he said. “Inclusion requires intention.”

Several parents who identified as LGBTQ thanked the public library for being a welcoming environment where they could find books about families like theirs.

The board did not take any action regarding the mobile app at Monday’s meeting. Young thanked everyone for coming out to share their thoughts.

“It’s important to hear from you directly,” she said.

Young stressed that the board’s discussions have been about the app, but said, “Censorship is a national issue.”

Lori Hayes, a member of the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors and one of the two Spotsylvania representatives to the library’s board of trustees, said it is the board’s responsibility to address the public’s concerns, as it has done with the Bertoldis’ concerns.

“This was never about censorship,” she said. “We now know the glitch [in the app] is being addressed.”

Meg Bohmke, a member of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors and one of the two Stafford representatives on the library board, said she didn’t understand how the public got the idea that the library’s collection is being censored.

She did, however, suggest that she continues to have concerns about the collection.

“For us as elected officials, our lens is different than those of us up here who volunteer their time,” she said. “We are responsible for upholding Virginia Code.”

Bohmke then cited Virginia Code section 42.1-33, which concerns the power of local governments to establish and support libraries.

She quoted Section B of that law, which states, “The library board of the governing body shall take such steps as it deems appropriate to implement and enforce the library’s policy, which may include, but are not limited to, (i) the use of software programs designed to block access by … library patrons under the age of 18 to material that is harmful to juveniles.”

“This app has no parental controls,” Bohmke said.

In response to a question from the public, Bohmke stated that she is “not in favor of removing books from the library.”