Fredericksburg-area cops bring holiday joy to over 230 kids

Christmas came early for over 230 children this past weekend when law enforcement officers joined families from around the region at the Central Park Target store in Fredericksburg to participate in the 30th annual Cops and Kids shopping program.
“We want to give back. That’s what we’re trying to do,” said Neil Hornung, director of the Fredericksburg Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15. Hornung said Cops and Kids has been a Fredericksburg staple since 1991 and calls the community response to the program “overwhelming.”
“There’s a big, important relationship between the community and law enforcement,” he said.
Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, Sherry Brillhart of Caroline County arrived at the Target store at 1180 Carl D. Silver Parkway with her two young grandsons. Brillhart said she was grateful for the officers’ efforts not only during the Christmas holiday season, but for their community service year-round.
“I think they are so special,” Brillhart said. “You always want your kids to look at them like the good guys.”
Courtney Pollard of Fredericksburg said her family faced difficult times this past year because of the economy, but she found a bright spot Saturday morning shopping with a law enforcement officer and her three children.
“It’s a blessing and it gives us a little hope,” Pollard said. “It takes a load off us as parents a little bit and gives us something to look forward to.”
Pollard’s 6-year-old son Kowyn was anxiously looking forward to getting started in the toy department.
“I think trains,” Kowyn said. “Like Thomas [the Tank Engine] ones.”
Since the program began 30 years ago, Lodge 15, located at 3700 Fallwood Lane, has invested more than $534,000 into the Cops and Kids program, bringing Christmas presents to nearly 4,800 children in the Fredericksburg region.
This year, Craig Peters, a trustee with Lodge 15 and chairman of the Fredericksburg Cops and Kids program for the past 18 years, said 239 Target gift cards were purchased for the children, each valued at $125 through money raised by lodge members in fundraisers throughout the year.
On Saturday, law enforcement officers from Fredericksburg, the Virginia State Police and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania, Stafford and numerous other state and federal agencies participated in the event, along with Chancellor High School National Honor Society, Fredericksburg Academy and the Spotsylvania High School Junior ROTC.
Rappahannock Regional Jail officer Elizabeth Wachter, who usually participates in Cops and Kids every year she’s not on duty, said she was overjoyed to be back at the event bright and early Saturday.
“I love to give back to the community,” said Wachter. “It’s just great to get back to the kids and see them happy.”
Peters said families who participate in the Cops and Kids program are nominated through public school counselors in the region, as well as from other local organizations, including the Thurman Brisben Center, Loisann’s Hope House and the Empowerhouse.
Peters said with the exception of last year, Target at Central Park has been the sole store in the region to support the lodge’s event and said the store has opened its doors generously in support of Cops and Kids.
“This is, by far, the most amazing event that I’ve been a part of working with Target,” Evelyn Reccio said, assets protection team leader at the Central Park Target store. “I’m looking forward to doing this for as many more years as I possibly can.”
Peters said the event couldn’t be held last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but said lodge members held the event virtually, by mailing out 170 Target gift cards valued at $125 each.
“This year, they actually get to do what we normally do, which is actually go shopping with a police officer,” Peters said.
