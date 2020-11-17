Fredericksburg-area coronavirus cases rising at unprecedented levels

COVID-19 cases are rising throughout the Fredericksburg region at levels that public health officials haven’t experienced before.
The Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, is seeing its highest seven-day average of new cases since the pandemic began, said spokesperson Allison Balmes–John. There were 112 new cases over the weekend, the same number again on Monday and 58 on Tuesday.
“These cases are not tied to any one large outbreak,” she said, “and instead seem to reflect high levels of transmission throughout the community.”
The same is happening to the north and west. An outbreak at Coffeewood Correctional Facility has accounted for 231 new cases—206 inmates and 25 staff members—in Culpeper County, but community transmission goes well beyond the jail.
“Cases continue to go up at a rate not seen in the district before, especially in Fauquier and Culpeper counties,” said Dr. Wade Kartchner, director of the Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District. Because many of the new cases aren’t tied to a single outbreak, it suggests people are getting together in groups—such as for Halloween parties—and “ignoring those simple measures that would help prevent infection.”
The Colonial Beach School District was supposed to start bringing young students back into classrooms Monday, but the move was delayed after two staff members tested positive and “seven or eight” others had to quarantine after possible exposure, said Superintendent Dashan Turner. The school division will attempt in-person learning again in the new year.
In addition, Stafford’s new cases have increased so much in the last few days, government officials are asking people to follow public-health recommendations “to help us get through winter and a possible COVID-19 vaccine and maybe an illness-free spring,” said Meg Bohmke, chair of the Stafford Board of Supervisors.
“Our biggest weapons against the coronavirus are our actions, and our actions together,” she said.
The county sent out an update Tuesday, asking residents to wear a mask when outside their household and to stay home when sick.
Support Local Journalism
“People are most likely to get infected at indoor gatherings, social events, parties, gyms, restaurants, bars and other public spaces,” stated the news release from the county, which also encouraged employers to require masks and social distancing at workplaces and to offer paid sick time, if possible. “Not only will this keep your staff and the public safer, but it can also help your business by preventing outbreaks in which large numbers of employees must miss two weeks of work to isolate or quarantine.”
From mid-June, Spotsylvania County had led the district in new cases, even though Stafford has a higher population. Spotsylvania’s nursing homes and assisted-living facilities have faced more virus outbreaks, some of which led to Spotsylvania having 56 of the 95 virus-related deaths in the local health district.
But since Sunday, Stafford has led the district in COVID-19 cases.
Turner, at Colonial Beach schools, said it seems like November brought a “different tone” with it. There hadn’t been any confirmed cases or quarantines in the Potomac River town’s school system since the pandemic began; then, the calendar changed, and “we had something happening every other day,” he said. “That will make you pause.”
Westmoreland County also is dealing with an Election Day outbreak at the Oak Grove Fire Department. The polling place is the largest of the county’s eight precincts, and 1,147 people cast ballots there on Nov. 3.
Three Oak Grove poll workers have tested positive for COVID-19, said Dr. Richard Williams, director of the Three Rivers Health District. In a news release Monday, the district encouraged anyone with concerns to contact health officials, but Williams said it’s not likely that voters were infected because they weren’t with 6 feet of election officials for 15 minutes or more.
He wanted to alert residents out of a concern for transparency as much as public safety.
“It may be that the [poll workers] had gotten it somewhere in the community and they just happened to all work at the polling place or that somebody brought it in and they got infected,” Williams said. “It’s really impossible to say.”
The incidents in Westmoreland are an indication that “the impact of COVID-19 can be felt anywhere,” said Colonial Beach resident Sherryl Woods.
She added that she’s no happier than anyone else about the restrictions or the upheaval caused by the virus, but believes everyone needs to do their part to protect themselves and others.
“And, frankly, I’d rather deal with the slight inconvenience of wearing a mask or missing one holiday gathering than spend life-or-death weeks on a ventilator,” Woods said.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.