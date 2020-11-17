Fredericksburg-area coronavirus cases rising at unprecedented levels

COVID-19 cases are rising throughout the Fredericksburg region at levels that public health officials haven’t experienced before.

The Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, is seeing its highest seven-day average of new cases since the pandemic began, said spokesperson Allison Balmes–John. There were 112 new cases over the weekend, the same number again on Monday and 58 on Tuesday.

“These cases are not tied to any one large outbreak,” she said, “and instead seem to reflect high levels of transmission throughout the community.”

The same is happening to the north and west. An outbreak at Coffeewood Correctional Facility has accounted for 231 new cases—206 inmates and 25 staff members—in Culpeper County, but community transmission goes well beyond the jail.

“Cases continue to go up at a rate not seen in the district before, especially in Fauquier and Culpeper counties,” said Dr. Wade Kartchner, director of the Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District. Because many of the new cases aren’t tied to a single outbreak, it suggests people are getting together in groups—such as for Halloween parties—and “ignoring those simple measures that would help prevent infection.”