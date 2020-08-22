Fredericksburg-area coronavirus death toll climbs to 59

After eight days without a COVID-19 fatality in the Rappahannock Area Health District, Saturday’s report included the death of a Spotsylvania County woman, white and age 80-plus, bringing to 59 the number of local people who have died from the virus.
It’s not clear if the woman was a resident at Spring Arbor of Fredericksburg, which notified family members on Friday of a death of one of their own. The Spotsylvania County facility, which offers assisted living as well as care for dementia patients, is in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak that’s affected 17 people: eight residents and nine staff members.
In an email, Executive Director Kathryn Barnes said that one of two Spring Arbor residents who were hospitalized with the respiratory illness died on Thursday.
“It is always hard for us to lose a member of our Spring Arbor family,” she wrote in the email which was shared with The Free Lance-Star, “and we extend our deepest condolences to the family.”
With the new fatality, 27 of the local health district’s 58 virus-related deaths have been at long-term care facilities, reinforcing the sad reality experienced nationwide, that elderly people with pre-existing conditions, and in confined facilities, are hit the hardest by COVID-19.
Throughout the state, more than 270 nursing homes, assisted-living centers or multicare facilities have reported outbreaks since March. They’ve happened at every locality in the Fredericksburg region, except Caroline County, and have accounted for 54 percent of Virginia’s deaths from the virus.
Across the state, the level of severity at each facility has ranged from less than five cases to more than 50 deaths. Canterbury Health and Rehab in Henrico County got a lot of attention because it was one of the first outbreaks, reported March 17. It had 177 cases and 51 deaths in its first outbreak and less than five cases in a second outbreak, reported July 6.
However, an outbreak at Annandale Health Center in Fairfax County was the most lethal. It resulted in 55 deaths and 156 cases.
The following breakdown, by county, shows the vulnerability of facilities to the virus and how quickly it spreads—especially when health officials estimate as many as 40 percent of people can have COVID-19 without showing any symptoms.
When there are fewer than five cases in a facility, the Virginia Department of Health website doesn’t specify the exact number:
Culpeper County: 27 cases at Culpeper Health and Rehab.
Fauquier County: 11 cases at Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center, formally Oak Springs.
Fredericksburg: 39 cases and four deaths at Hughes Home for Adults and 15 cases at Poet’s Walk.
King George County: 10 cases at Heritage Hall.
Orange County: Less than 5 cases at two facilities: Dogwood Village of Orange County and The Village at Gordon House.
Spotsylvania County: 114 cases and 21 deaths at Carriage Hill Health & Rehab; less than five cases at Paramount Senior Living (formerly Brookdate); and 17 cases and one death at Spring Arbor of Fredericksburg.
Stafford County: 17 cases and one death at Harmony of Falls Run.
Westmoreland County: Less than 5 cases at Westmoreland Rehabilitation and Healthcare.
