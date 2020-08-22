Fredericksburg-area coronavirus death toll climbs to 59

After eight days without a COVID-19 fatality in the Rappahannock Area Health District, Saturday’s report included the death of a Spotsylvania County woman, white and age 80-plus, bringing to 59 the number of local people who have died from the virus.

It’s not clear if the woman was a resident at Spring Arbor of Fredericksburg, which notified family members on Friday of a death of one of their own. The Spotsylvania County facility, which offers assisted living as well as care for dementia patients, is in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak that’s affected 17 people: eight residents and nine staff members.

In an email, Executive Director Kathryn Barnes said that one of two Spring Arbor residents who were hospitalized with the respiratory illness died on Thursday.

“It is always hard for us to lose a member of our Spring Arbor family,” she wrote in the email which was shared with The Free Lance-Star, “and we extend our deepest condolences to the family.”

With the new fatality, 27 of the local health district’s 58 virus-related deaths have been at long-term care facilities, reinforcing the sad reality experienced nationwide, that elderly people with pre-existing conditions, and in confined facilities, are hit the hardest by COVID-19.