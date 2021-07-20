Fredericksburg-area COVID-19 cases climbing again

The caller said that in the future, she and her friends will ask the doctors’ offices they call if staff members are vaccinated—and go elsewhere if they’re not.

There’s been a lot of discussion over vaccine mandates and if it’s even legal to ask someone—be it a colleague, service provider or hospital worker—if they’re vaccinated. While it’s against regulations with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act for doctors and insurance companies to disclose any kind of personal information like that about their patients, “It’s perfectly acceptable in today’s COVID-19 climate to ask those around you if they are vaccinated,” Chamberlin said.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association stated Monday that it’s in favor of hospitals and health care systems mandating that their workers get the COVID-19 vaccine. From the time vaccines became available, the association “strongly encouraged” all residents to get inoculated, according to a VHHA press release.

As the vaccines have proven to be “extraordinarily safe and effective,” the association changed its stance to support facilities that require the COVID shot of their workers, just as vaccines are mandated against “a variety of other diseases and viruses,” according to the VHHA.

