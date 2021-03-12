Fredericksburg-area COVID-19 numbers are improving

But at least trends are moving in a better direction. New virus cases have been dropping in Virginia nursing homes since mid-January as more residents have gotten vaccinated. This week, the state health department encouraged all long-term care facilities to open their doors once more to visitors as Virginia saw the lowest number of new virus cases in nursing homes since the summer.

There are some exceptions, and facilities are encouraged to continue to screen all visitors and to vaccinate new residents, as well as any staff members who haven’t been inoculated. But the move toward normal visitations comes as welcome relief to residents who have been isolated—many in their rooms— from loved ones for months.

One remaining unknown seems to be the impact mutations of the COVID-19 virus will have, both on new cases and the effectiveness of vaccines. Variants that first emerged in South Africa and the United Kingdom have been confirmed among adults in various parts of the state, even among those who hadn’t traveled anywhere. The Brazilian strain is the only one that hasn’t been found in Virginia.

Last month, Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer of Mary Washington Healthcare, told viewers during a town hall meeting that, “We have to assume they are in our communities.”