Fredericksburg-area COVID-19 numbers are improving

COVID-19 metrics in the Rappahannock Area Health District are looking better than they have in months.
The number of people getting vaccinated is going up as new cases are coming down. More deaths have been reported in recent weeks because of a backlog at the Virginia Department of Health, but that seems to be leveling out. Two additional fatalities were reported on Thursday—both women, white and age 80-plus. One lived in Spotsylvania County and the other was a resident of a long-term care facility in Stafford County.
They are among 241 residents of Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford who have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than a year ago.
The local positivity rate, which measures the number of positive cases among all tests taken, was 5.6 percent on Friday—a rate not seen since late October.
“Our positivity rate is looking so much better than in January, when it was pushing 20 percent,” Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district, said on Wednesday. “After we saw a huge spike, we’re seeing everything go down and starting to plateau a bit. Things have definitely been on a downward trajectory in recent weeks.”
Data on the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 website speaks to those downward trends—and serves as a reminder that while new cases have plummeted from record-setting levels in December and January, they’re still higher than previous spikes.
From the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 through October, the number of cases plotted on the graph looks like a city skyline with comparably sized buildings, except for a couple of taller ones that represented increasing cases last summer.
Starting Nov. 1, the buildings in that “city” began to reach for the clouds. There’s a “skyscraper” marking Jan. 19, when the local health district hit its pandemic peak, averaging 270 new cases a day over a weeklong period.
Several other high points—resembling high-rise buildings and representing other case spikes—came before and after the mid-January peak. Then, the height of the “buildings” came down dramatically as new cases dropped.
On Friday, the local health district averaged 49 new cases a day for a seven-day period. That’s a fraction of the January caseload, but still higher than six months ago, when the area averaged 44 cases a day on Sept. 12, or nine months ago, when the daily average in mid-July was 32 new cases.
Nationwide data shows similar trends. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said earlier this week that the United States is averaging fewer than 60,000 new cases a day for the first time since late October, and that the death rate had dropped to about 1,700 fatalities per day.
That’s still more than one COVID-19 death every minute nationwide.
But at least trends are moving in a better direction. New virus cases have been dropping in Virginia nursing homes since mid-January as more residents have gotten vaccinated. This week, the state health department encouraged all long-term care facilities to open their doors once more to visitors as Virginia saw the lowest number of new virus cases in nursing homes since the summer.
There are some exceptions, and facilities are encouraged to continue to screen all visitors and to vaccinate new residents, as well as any staff members who haven’t been inoculated. But the move toward normal visitations comes as welcome relief to residents who have been isolated—many in their rooms— from loved ones for months.
One remaining unknown seems to be the impact mutations of the COVID-19 virus will have, both on new cases and the effectiveness of vaccines. Variants that first emerged in South Africa and the United Kingdom have been confirmed among adults in various parts of the state, even among those who hadn’t traveled anywhere. The Brazilian strain is the only one that hasn’t been found in Virginia.
Last month, Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer of Mary Washington Healthcare, told viewers during a town hall meeting that, “We have to assume they are in our communities.”
Models have shown the U.K. strain “could become the dominant variant in the state next month,” said Dr. Norm Oliver, state health commissioner.
He said this week that the state has gotten CDC funding that will allow it to work with academic institutions and do more of what’s called whole-genome sequencing to test for variants.
“We’re in a race to get everyone vaccinated before we run up against a variant that’s either more resistant or deadlier,” Oliver said.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425