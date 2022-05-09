Fredericksburg-area COVID cases rising, but not hospitalizations

First, the good news.

The number of local residents hospitalized with COVID-19 hasn’t changed much in the last five weeks.

Each Friday, the Rappahannock Area Health District reports how many people were treated for virus symptoms at the area’s three hospitals with the virus, as of the night before, and the most recent count was 14.

That’s consistent with reports since April 1, which have ranged from 11 to 17 patients.

The same can’t be said of new cases. They’ve more than doubled in the last five weeks for the health district that includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

Friday’s report, which covers the previous seven days, showed 639 new cases compared to 229 new cases on April 1.

In addition, the positivity rate, which measures the percentage of positive tests among all those taken, was 12.3% on Friday compared to 3.1% on April 1. And that doesn’t include all the people taking home tests, the results of which are not reported.

But even though the prevalence of the virus is picking up again, hospitalizations, and likewise, deaths, aren’t following that trend, at least for the moment.

One of the reasons is the immunity in the community, according to local health officials.

“We are seeing less severe illness, even with an increase in cases, due to increased immunity among our population from vaccines, including boosters, or prior infection,” said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer for the RAHD.

She also cited the availability of treatments, including monoclonal antibodies and antiviral drugs, as well as people staying home when they’re sick as reasons for the lower hospitalization rates.

Chamberlin had her own bout with COVID-19 last month and urges those who aren’t feeling well to test immediately for the virus. If they have a positive result, they can go to covid.gov and look under treatment for “Test-to-Treat” locations that can confirm the positive result, schedule a medical visit and prescribe treatment.

Oral medication must be taken within five days of the first COVID-19 symptom.

“You absolutely want to take these early in the illness to prevent you from getting very sick,” said Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer at Mary Washington Healthcare. “Once you’re critically ill, these therapeutics aren’t that helpful.”

While Newman considered current immunity the main reason people aren’t getting significantly ill with the virus, he said that protection does seem to wane over time.

“We’ll have to keep an eye on [that] going forward, and I’m not sure what we’ll see next fall or winter,” Newman said. “Hospitalizations are starting to creep up slowly in the state but much lower than we’re seeing cases going up.”

Across Virginia, COVID-19 hospitalizations hit an all-time pandemic high on Jan. 19 of this year, when 3,755 people were being treated in facilities throughout the state. The numbers dropped from that peak to about 150 people hospitalized statewide in mid-April.

They’ve been rising since then, and as of Friday, there were 218 people hospitalized with COVID symptoms in the state, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

Even if hospitalizations do go up in accordance with the new case counts—because that “inevitably” may happen—“we do expect the increase to be minimal as antiviral treatments are more widely available,” said Dr. Olugbenga Obasanjo, health district director.

Newman also said he hoped new vaccines that may be available in the fall will offer more protection against the virus mutations that resulted in the omicron strain. However, those who are over 50 and at high risk for severe illnesses also may want to consider a second booster “with the prevalence increasing in the community,” he said.

“My parents got boostered recently, a lot of people in the community have been,” Newman said. “I think it would be prudent to get a second booster if your risk is higher for severe illness or because of age.”

Local health departments continue to offer free COVID-19 vaccines during immunization clinics. More information on scheduling is available at 540/899-4797 or on RAHD’s Facebook page.

In addition, the National Council of Negro Women and Vaccinate Your Family is offering all brands of COVID-19 vaccines for those 5 and older during a Family Fun Day Saturday. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at United Faith Christian Ministry, 150 Susa Drive, Stafford.

