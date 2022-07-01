Fredericksburg-area COVID hospitalizations remain steady, even when cases climb

Based on case numbers, hundreds of people in the Fredericksburg area are still testing positive for COVID-19 each week, but unlike during previous surges, they’re not ending up in the hospital.

“Our vaccines and immune systems have helped to abate the severity of the illness and the options of treatment now are more broad,” said Dr. M. Stephen Mandell Jr., senior medical director of Mary Washington Healthcare. “While people still may get sick, there are treatments that can help shorten the illness so it’s no quite as impactful on you.”

Since early April, the number of people treated for virus symptoms in the Fredericksburg area’s three hospitals has remained steady—at or under about 20 patients per day, according to the Rappahannock Area Health District. That’s compared to the winter, when the omicron variant fueled a spike that Mandell recalls well.

At that time, more than 200 patients were hospitalized within 10 days, primarily at Mary Washington Hospital which has treated the bulk of COVID patients throughout the pandemic. In the weeks that followed, health care workers were still treating more than 100 people per day and more than one-fourth of them were on ventilators. There was a high rate of mortality, Mandell said.

As hospitalizations leveled off in March, “we were all feeling pretty good about things,” he said, then subvariants of omicron started appearing. Even though case numbers have continued to rise, those sick enough to be hospitalized have remained about the same.

While the hospitals occasionally have to send someone with COVID to the ICU, Mandell said the rate of respiratory failure, and the subsequent need to be put on a ventilator, is nothing like it was before.

In addition, during omicron’s worst in the winter, people were being treated solely for acute COVID as that’s what sent them to the hospital in the first place. These days, Mandell said patients who seek treatment for diabetes, heart disease or other issues are tested once they’re in the hospital and discover they have the virus.

As of Friday, there were 16 patients in the MWHC hospitals and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, according to RAHD data. The health district covers Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

While patient counts have remained the same, case numbers have not. They’ve ranged from 245 new cases the week of April 15 to a springtime high of 1,052 new cases on May 27.

As of Friday, there were 914 new cases reported for the health district, which represents a 27% increase from the previous Friday.

The positivity rate, which measures the rate of positive results among all tests taken, also was high on Friday, at 21.8%. But the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s transmission level—in which hospitalizations rates are a big factor—was low throughout the health district except in Stafford, where the level was medium.

It’s important to pay attention to transmission levels, both where you live and travel to for work or vacation, even for day trips, said Mary Chamberlin, the health district’s public information officer.

“When community levels are labeled as ‘high,’ per CDC guidance, well-fitting masks should be worn in all indoor public spaces,” she said. “Those who are greater risk of severe illness should also consider masking-up in areas labeled as having ‘medium’ community levels.”

The CDC’s transmission levels, by locality, are listed online and updated weekly.

While hospitalization levels have steadied, Mandell said health care systems are still facing the other big crisis that’s flared since the pandemic began—and that’s staffing. The problem is so pervasive, not just in the medical world but in many industries such as food service, retail and transportation, that it’s been called the “great resignation.”

Mandell says MWHC’s workforce continues to be depleted and when associates test positive for COVID-19—as “a fair number” have lately—they have to quarantine at home for five days.

“When you’re struggling with staffing and that happens, it has an impact on you,” he said.

Likewise, the virus can continue to cause health issues even if the patient doesn’t need to visit the hospital. A recent study reported that almost one in five American adults who became infected in the past are still suffering from “long COVID.”

Data collected in early June by the U.S. Census Bureau was analyzed by the CDC and showed that symptoms ranged from fatigue, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties, chronic pain and muscle weakness.

Younger adults were more likely to have persistent symptoms than older ones, according to the study, and women were more than twice as likely to report problems than men.

