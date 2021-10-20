Fredericksburg-area criminal justice reform task force seeks mentors for youth

“If we don’t help [these children] now, it will affect the community in the long run,” Shanks said.

Having an incarcerated parent is one of the adverse childhood experiences—or ACEs—that have been shown to increase the risk of chronic health problems, mental illness and substance use in adulthood.

The risk can be reduced with protective factors that counteract the ACEs, and a caring adult outside the family to serve as a mentor and role model is one of these protective factors.

Children who have been identified for the task force’s mentoring program will complete an eight-week resiliency course—Bounce Back—with facilitator Lori Gregory before beginning their mentorship.

“We talk about present trauma and any future trauma,” Gregory said. “Kids learn relaxation techniques so they don’t go immediately to reacting. And just knowing there are others like them helps them feel connected with each other.”

Following the course, which consists of individual and group sessions, the children, who are in grades K–6, will begin meeting with their mentors.