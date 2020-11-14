Fredericksburg-area dance studios struggle during pandemic

“We have tried to do virtual, but it’s not the same experience,” she said. “The first month was OK, but after that everything went downhill.”

Both locations hold in-person classes, but Echevarria said it is more financially viable for her to hold virtual classes until class size restrictions can be lifted. As it is, she has to pay an instructor to teach two sections of a class when before, all students would fit in one class.

But students aren’t enrolling in virtual classes, and others are leery of in-person classes.

Owning a dance studio was a business that fit into the Echevarria family’s lifestyle. Her daughters danced, so she could be with them after school and in the evenings.

“I know where my kids are and I know who their friends are,” she said. “I never miss time with them.”

Now, she is dipping into her family’s savings to keep the studios going. Rent between the two buildings is about $6,500 monthly. She isn’t making that amount in tuition, and her husband has had to withdraw twice from his government thrift savings program to support the business.