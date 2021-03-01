Fredericksburg-area death count in February tops January's record virus toll

As horrible as COVID-19’s toll was during January, it was even worse in February.
The deaths of 55 men and women, who ranged in age from their 50s to 80-plus and represented every locality in the Rappahannock Area Health District, were reported in February by the Virginia Department of Health. Among the dead were whites, Blacks and Latinos, as well as one Asian or Pacific Islander and one Native American.
The previous monthly record for COVID-19 deaths was January, when the state reported 49 local fatalities. That means the first two months of the year accounted for 104 deaths, almost as many as the 119 virus fatalities reported in 10 months of 2020.
The high death rate gives “a pretty stark view . . . of the damaging effects of the holiday surge,” said Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist with the health district.
Christmas and New Year’s gatherings may seem like they were a long time ago, but they’re fresh in the minds of state officials—or at least in the statistics they’re posting daily. Since Feb. 21, Virginia has reported higher-than-normal numbers of deaths as officials work through a backlog.
Because there were so many virus cases, then hospitalizations, then deaths, after the holidays, some of the medical people around the state who sign off on death certificates weren’t able to file them with the state in a timely fashion. That created a backlog and in recent days, Virginia health officials have been reviewing those documents and certifying that the deaths meet the criteria to be classified as COVID-19, according to state officials.
Not all the local deaths happened in February, Chamberlin said. She estimated that about 44 of the 55 reported last month actually occurred in January; some were delayed because of the volume of cases while others happened late in the month.
State officials expect to finish their review of documents by the end of the week. Until then, the death tally may continue to go up daily, even as new cases and hospitalizations come down from previous highs—and the number of vaccine doses being administered rises.
The various metrics don’t logically go together, said Keith Hare, president of the Virginia Health Care Association and Virginia Center for Assisted Living. As much as health officials, especially those dealing with residents in long-term care facilities, view the vaccine as the way out of the pandemic, results don’t change overnight, he said.
More than half of the 55 local residents whose deaths were reported last month lived in a long-term care facility, according to state data.
There are 900 nursing homes and assisted-living facilities across Virginia, and “we had to remind ourselves at the beginning of the vaccination process that everybody was not going to get it on Day 1,” Hare said.
Even so, he said the pharmacies—CVS Health and Walgreens—that partnered with the federal government moved effectively and efficiently as they vaccinated thousands of residents and staff members.
“I know it saved lives,” he said, adding that he hopes that cases will continue to drop as people develop full immunity and “we’re not looking at what we’re seeing now.”
The pharmacies offered three clinics at each facility so there would be make-up dates for those who missed a clinic or had delayed getting vaccinated. All 21 long-term care facilities in the Fredericksburg area have held at least two vaccination clinics and will complete their third one by the end of this month, according to the Rappahannock Area Health District.
Hare said the state association is working with the centers to determine what percentage of residents and staff members got vaccinated. Rates have been significantly higher among the elderly residents than their caregivers, Hare said.
While rates vary in local facilities, most have reported that about half their staff members have been vaccinated, according to health officials. The state has developed a process for residents and workers who haven’t been fully vaccinated, and the local health district has shared the resource with all long-term care facilities in the district.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 35 outbreaks at local long-term care facilities, according to the state, and illness clusters continue at seven local facilities and account for almost 200 cases and at least 11 deaths.
Heritage Hall nursing home in King George is experiencing its fourth outbreak and Carriage Hill Health and Rehabilitation Center its second.
Carriage Hill had the area’s deadliest outbreak last spring, with 115 cases and 20 deaths, and its current outbreak already has affected 22 people and caused at least one death, according to the state website, which is updated each Friday.
