Fredericksburg-area death count in February tops January's record virus toll

As horrible as COVID-19’s toll was during January, it was even worse in February.

The deaths of 55 men and women, who ranged in age from their 50s to 80-plus and represented every locality in the Rappahannock Area Health District, were reported in February by the Virginia Department of Health. Among the dead were whites, Blacks and Latinos, as well as one Asian or Pacific Islander and one Native American.

The previous monthly record for COVID-19 deaths was January, when the state reported 49 local fatalities. That means the first two months of the year accounted for 104 deaths, almost as many as the 119 virus fatalities reported in 10 months of 2020.

The high death rate gives “a pretty stark view . . . of the damaging effects of the holiday surge,” said Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist with the health district.

Christmas and New Year’s gatherings may seem like they were a long time ago, but they’re fresh in the minds of state officials—or at least in the statistics they’re posting daily. Since Feb. 21, Virginia has reported higher-than-normal numbers of deaths as officials work through a backlog.