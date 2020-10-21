Fredericksburg-area death toll from coronavirus climbs to 86

The Rappahannock Area Health District reported six new deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest daily total since the pandemic began.

The people who died represented every locality in the health district, except King George County. Three were residents of Spotsylvania County, and there was one death each in Fredericksburg, Caroline County and Stafford County.

Three were white, two were Black and one was Asian or Pacific Islander.

Two were in their 50s. Four were listed as age 80-plus, and two of them were in a long-term care setting, but not the same one, according to district officials.

Unlike other reports, when numerous deaths have been linked to an outbreak in a specific nursing home or assisted-living facility, Wednesday’s fatalities seem to have no common denominator except COVID-19 itself.

While six deaths reported in one day “is the highest we’ve seen in RAHD,” some of the volume is due to the way the Virginia Department of Health enters data, said spokesperson Allison Balmes–John.