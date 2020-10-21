Fredericksburg-area death toll from coronavirus climbs to 86

The Rappahannock Area Health District reported six new deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest daily total since the pandemic began.
The people who died represented every locality in the health district, except King George County. Three were residents of Spotsylvania County, and there was one death each in Fredericksburg, Caroline County and Stafford County.
Three were white, two were Black and one was Asian or Pacific Islander.
Two were in their 50s. Four were listed as age 80-plus, and two of them were in a long-term care setting, but not the same one, according to district officials.
Unlike other reports, when numerous deaths have been linked to an outbreak in a specific nursing home or assisted-living facility, Wednesday’s fatalities seem to have no common denominator except COVID-19 itself.
While six deaths reported in one day “is the highest we’ve seen in RAHD,” some of the volume is due to the way the Virginia Department of Health enters data, said spokesperson Allison Balmes–John.
Three of the people listed on Wednesday’s report died this week, while the other three died last month, she said. State health officials review death certificates when COVID-19 is listed as the cause or a contributing factor, and there may be delays between the time the certificates are issued and the data is entered in the Virginia Electronic Disease Surveillance System.
The rising death toll—which stands at 86 fatalities in the health district—comes as the number of new daily cases has dropped slightly. The district’s weekly report shows a seven-day average of new cases. Wednesday’s average was 29 cases new cases daily compared to last week’s average of 34.
“We have seen in the past that an increase in cases does not always happen at the same time as an increase in deaths, and so the health department continues to monitor both of these metrics carefully,” Balmes–John said.
In a report to the King George Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Dr. Denise Bonds, the health district’s acting director, cited the lower number of new cases in recent months as good news. She described the local statistics regarding the respiratory disease: that the vast majority of people who test positive are under 50. Twenty-somethings continue to represent one of every five local cases.
Then, the aging trend shifts when cases worsen and require hospitalization. One of every 20 people in their 20s needs to enter a hospital for treatment, but one of every five people age 80-plus has to be admitted. Half of those who’ve died in the local health district represent the oldest age group.
Being in a facility makes older people even more vulnerable because they’re sharing the same space—and air—and often have other health-related problems. Cases, and deaths, continue to rise at both Spotsylvania long-term care settings that have virus outbreaks in process.
There have been 62 cases at Fredericksburg Health and Rehab, a nursing home, and 29 cases at Paramount Senior Living, an assisted-living facility. Each facility also has had between one and four deaths; when counts are under five, the state doesn’t specify an exact number.
The only other outbreak still in progress in the local health district—and entire Fredericksburg region—is at Heartfields at Fredericksburg in Stafford County. The assisted-living facility has had less than five cases and no deaths.
The trends are not the same across the nation, where COVID-19 cases are rising in at least 38 states as autumn leaves begin to fall. The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living has issued a warning that the United States could see a third spike in cases at long-term care facilities as transmission increases throughout the community.
“The No. 1 factor in keeping COVID out of our nursing homes, so we can protect our vulnerable population, is reducing the level of the virus in the surrounding community,” stated Mark Parkinson, the organization’s president and CEO.
