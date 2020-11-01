Fredericksburg area death toll from virus climbs to 93

On Sunday, the Virginia Department of Health reported one new death from COVID-19 in all of the state—an elderly resident of a long-term care facility in Spotsylvania County.
With the death of the white woman, whose age was listed as 80-plus, the Rappahannock Area Health District has recorded 93 fatalities from the virus. The vast majority of deaths—82 of 93 of them—have been residents age 60 and over, and at least 45 deaths have occurred in long-term care settings. An exact total isn’t possible because, if a facility has less than five fatalities, the state doesn’t list the number for privacy reasons.
In addition, the state’s website that lists outbreaks, cases and deaths at long-term care facilities is no longer offering daily updates. Instead, the information will be updated weekly to allow “stabilization and updating of the data,” according to the website.
As of Sunday, there were two outbreaks in progress at long-term care facilities in the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
Both facilities with current outbreaks are in Spotsylvania: Fredericksburg Health and Rehab, which has 71 cases and six deaths, and Paramount Senior Living, which has 38 cases and less than five deaths.
Support Local Journalism
Over the weekend, there were 100 new cases of COVID-19 reported locally—more than twice the number of new cases (42) reported the previous weekend.
Weekly totals are showing a similar trend.
After new cases had dropped a bit from mid-August through mid-October, they’ve picked up again in recent weeks. There were 291 new cases reported locally from Oct. 24-31, a total significantly higher than the 117 new cases reported from Oct. 10-17.
Hospitalizations have remained somewhat steady. Each week from mid-September until the end of October, fewer than 10 residents of the local health district had to be admitted to hospitals for serious virus symptoms. The numbers don’t include patients who live outside the local health district.
As of Saturday, nine residents of the local health district had been admitted to local hospitals in the last seven days.
There have been a spate of local deaths—13 reported in the last two weeks—but some of them occurred weeks ago and weren’t reported until state officials verified they met the criteria to be classified as COVID-19 fatalities.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.