Fredericksburg area death toll from virus climbs to 93

On Sunday, the Virginia Department of Health reported one new death from COVID-19 in all of the state—an elderly resident of a long-term care facility in Spotsylvania County.

With the death of the white woman, whose age was listed as 80-plus, the Rappahannock Area Health District has recorded 93 fatalities from the virus. The vast majority of deaths—82 of 93 of them—have been residents age 60 and over, and at least 45 deaths have occurred in long-term care settings. An exact total isn’t possible because, if a facility has less than five fatalities, the state doesn’t list the number for privacy reasons.

In addition, the state’s website that lists outbreaks, cases and deaths at long-term care facilities is no longer offering daily updates. Instead, the information will be updated weekly to allow “stabilization and updating of the data,” according to the website.

As of Sunday, there were two outbreaks in progress at long-term care facilities in the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.