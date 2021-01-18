Fredericksburg-area events honor Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy of justice, equality and love

A pandemic during a year of civil unrest made for a sobering celebration of the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday in the Fredericksburg area.
The Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County branches of the NAACP each held virtual events honoring the late civil rights leader. Stafford County leaders hosted a day of service at the Stafford Marketplace parking lot that included distributing food and COVID-19 awareness information.
The theme for Black residents in the region focused heavily on civic engagement, youth empowerment and awareness of surroundings in the wake of unrest surrounding President Donald Trump’s defeat in November’s election and President-elect Joe Biden’s pending inauguration on Wednesday. The local King holiday observations included discussion of the attempt to overturn the results of November’s presidential election by Trump supporters on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol, the toll of the coronavirus on the Black community and deaths of unarmed Black men and women at the hands of police officers in 2020.
“After 400 years of trials and tribulations, Black folks are still being murdered in the streets,” said the Rev. Jarvis Bailey, who gave the keynote address at the Fredericksburg event. “The whole world is chaotic on multiple fronts and now more than ever we need clarity of thought. Our next actions must be sure and certain.”
Speaking at the city event, Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw noted the polarized state of the nation and said integrity in leadership is essential. Greenlaw offered a quote from one of King’s speeches—“Along the way of life someone must have sense enough and morality enough to cut off the chain of hate”—and cited the late Georgia Congressman John Lewis’ statement that each generation must do its part to preserve democracy and promote peace.
“Dr. King described a community based on justice, equal opportunity and love of fellow human beings,” Greenlaw said. “He believed such a community is possible and I do, too, even in the sad aftermath of recent events.”
Former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, who recently announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for governor, also spoke at the Fredericksburg event. Foy, who represented parts of Prince William and Stafford counties from 2018-20, said Jan. 6 was “one of the most shameful days in American history.”
Foy said if the majority of those that invaded the Capitol were Black, the response would’ve been “merciless.” She added that while that riot and many other events in 2020 have exacerbated the anxiety of Blacks in the U.S., “one of the most difficult principles that [King] espoused was to love your enemies.”
“He said, ‘Returning hate for hate multiplies hate, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars. Darkness can’t drive out darkness. Only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate. Only love can do that,’ ” Foy said.
Spotsylvania County NAACP President Moe Petway presided over a virtual event that drew 50 people, including fellow branch members, three School Board representatives and others in the community.
Dondrae Maiden, an attorney, NAACP member and Spotsylvania resident, read a biography on King before reminding those watching that the civil rights icon “never stopped fighting for equality and equal rights.” Maiden said after the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was passed, King turned his attention to wage and housing discrimination.
Maiden reminded listeners of the courage of King and others who marched and protested “in the face of fire hoses and vicious dogs,” refusing to back down even if it cost them their lives. King was assassinated in Memphis, Tenn., in 1968.
“Today, many of us have become comfortable,” Maiden said. “We’ve become comfortable in our nice homes, with our nice cars and electronics and we have a sense of having made it. The fight must continue. If we’re truly going to honor the legacy and the life of Dr. King, we must continue to advocate for equality for all people. … We’re living in a time when we’re experiencing an erosion of civil rights.”
Maiden also quoted Dr. King in saying, “Our lives end when we become silent about the things that matter.”
He said marches like the ones King led aren’t a thing of the past, but have taken on a new form.
“We march when we mentor our misguided young people,” Maiden said. “We march when we stand up for our immigrant brothers and sisters who are facing having their families torn apart because of racist and discriminatory policies. We march when we don’t let our children settle for mediocrity. … We march when we go to the polls election after election and we make our voices heard.”
Petway encouraged those at the event to get to know their local representatives. Spotsylvania School Board member Baron Braswell told participants that most change occurs at the local level.
Braswell said having representatives that are socially aware is critical, as evidenced by the School Board’s recent 5-2 vote to rename Robert E. Lee Elementary School.
“That took having people in place with the desire to do the goodwill of the people,” Braswell said.
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526