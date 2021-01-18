Fredericksburg-area events honor Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy of justice, equality and love

Speaking at the city event, Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw noted the polarized state of the nation and said integrity in leadership is essential. Greenlaw offered a quote from one of King’s speeches—“Along the way of life someone must have sense enough and morality enough to cut off the chain of hate”—and cited the late Georgia Congressman John Lewis’ statement that each generation must do its part to preserve democracy and promote peace.

“Dr. King described a community based on justice, equal opportunity and love of fellow human beings,” Greenlaw said. “He believed such a community is possible and I do, too, even in the sad aftermath of recent events.”

Former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, who recently announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for governor, also spoke at the Fredericksburg event. Foy, who represented parts of Prince William and Stafford counties from 2018-20, said Jan. 6 was “one of the most shameful days in American history.”

Foy said if the majority of those that invaded the Capitol were Black, the response would’ve been “merciless.” She added that while that riot and many other events in 2020 have exacerbated the anxiety of Blacks in the U.S., “one of the most difficult principles that [King] espoused was to love your enemies.”