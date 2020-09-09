Fredericksburg-area events planned for 9/11 anniversary

Several events are planned in the region Friday to commemorate the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on U.S. soil committed by members of the Islamic extremist group al–Qaeda. On that day, four airplanes were used to carry out suicide attacks that killed almost 3,000 people.

Two of the aircraft were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. A third plane hit the Pentagon, and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pa.

Fredericksburg

The Fredericksburg Chapter of Team Red, White & Blue will hold a “moving tribute” event on Friday. Team members will carry a U.S. flag from Fredericksburg to Richmond to help preserve the memory and show support for veterans who served as a result of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The 56-mile relay begins at 5 a.m. at the Fredericksburg Area War Memorial Park at the intersection of Liberty, Barton and George streets.

Del. Mark Cole, R–Spotsylvania, will be at the start of the relay to give brief remarks and send off the group, organizers said.

En route to Richmond, the group will be joined by members of its Richmond and Hampton Roads chapters at Brown’s Island, about one mile from the finish line.