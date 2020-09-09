Fredericksburg-area events planned for 9/11 anniversary

Several events are planned in the region Friday to commemorate the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on U.S. soil committed by members of the Islamic extremist group al–Qaeda. On that day, four airplanes were used to carry out suicide attacks that killed almost 3,000 people.
Two of the aircraft were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. A third plane hit the Pentagon, and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pa.
Fredericksburg
The Fredericksburg Chapter of Team Red, White & Blue will hold a “moving tribute” event on Friday. Team members will carry a U.S. flag from Fredericksburg to Richmond to help preserve the memory and show support for veterans who served as a result of the Sept. 11 attacks.
The 56-mile relay begins at 5 a.m. at the Fredericksburg Area War Memorial Park at the intersection of Liberty, Barton and George streets.
Del. Mark Cole, R–Spotsylvania, will be at the start of the relay to give brief remarks and send off the group, organizers said.
En route to Richmond, the group will be joined by members of its Richmond and Hampton Roads chapters at Brown’s Island, about one mile from the finish line.
The event ends at 5 p.m. at the Virginia War Memorial at 621 South Belvidere St. in Richmond, where the flag carried during the relay will be folded and presented to Gov. Ralph Northam and Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos Hopkins.
Team Red, White & Blue was formed 10 years ago to enrich the lives of America’s veterans by connecting them to the community through physical and social activities.
Event organizers encourage runners who want to participate to register Thursday by emailing Larry Gilchrist, community engagement director of the group, at larry.gilchrist@teamrwb.org.
Stafford County
Stafford will hold a 9/11 memorial ceremony Friday at 9 a.m. near the entrance of the George L. Gordon, Jr. Administration Center at 1300 Courthouse Road.
Brief remarks will be delivered by Stafford Sheriff David Decatur and Fire Chief Joseph Cardello. Cardello will also perform a bell-ringing ceremony in which five tolls will be sounded to honor and recognize fallen firefighters and first responders.
Attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing during the event, however, county officials encourage guests to view the event online at facebook.com/StaffordCountyGovernment.
Spotsylvania County
Although Spotsylvania will not host a public 9/11 ceremony, a private ceremony will be held Friday to dedicate the Guinea Station Road overpass signs honoring Army Cpl. Ryan McGhee. The former Massaponax High School student and football player was killed May 13, 2009, during Operation Iraqi Freedom when his unit came in contact with enemy forces while conducting combat operations in Balad.
