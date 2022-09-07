Fredericksburg-area events slated to commemorate 9/11 anniversary

Beginning Friday morning, several 9/11 memorial events are planned throughout the region to honor and remember those who lost their lives following the coordinated terrorist attacks in New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania 21 years ago.

Carry The Load, a group founded by two former Navy SEALs to honor America’s fallen heroes, will help beautify the grounds of national cemeteries beginning at 9 a.m. Friday. Opportunities exist locally to be part of the event, including a cleanup at the Culpeper National Cemetery at 305 U.S. Avenue. Similar events are also planned at the Quantico, Richmond and Alexandria national cemeteries the same day. Registration for all participants is required. Visit carrytheload.org for more information.

Stafford County officials will host their annual 9/11 ceremony on Friday beginning at 10 a.m. near the county’s government center at 1300 Courthouse Road. Board of Supervisors Chair Crystal Vanuch will be the keynote speaker at the event.

“We want to remember and memorialize the people that day who gave their lives trying to save others, and the civilians who died while living their everyday lives,” Vanuch said in a county video about the event. “Enough time has passed for an entire generation to be completely unaware of what had happened that day and how it impacted our country. We want to educate everyone so that we do not repeat history. But most of all, we want to honor the sacrifices that allowed this country and its people to persevere and rise above the ashes that day.”

Also speaking at the ceremony will be Stafford County Fire Chief Joe Cardello and Sheriff’s Major Shawn Kimmitz, who will toll a chrome-plated bell during the ceremony to honor first responders who died in the line of duty on 9/11. The event will be streamed live on the county’s Facebook page.

Louisa County officials and first responders will also hold their remembrance event at the county’s 9/11 monument located at 1 Woolfolk Drive on Friday beginning at noon. The county’s memorial monument includes a section of structural steel from the fallen World Trade Center. The event will be rebroadcast on the county’s website later the same day.

Wreaths Across America, whose members traditionally lay wreaths in December at Arlington National Cemetery and at other cemeteries across the country, is calling on citizens to stand in public Sunday morning and wave the American flag to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11.

The group said its members will be joined by Gold Star and Blue Star families, veterans and other supporters beginning Sunday at 8:46 a.m., the same time five hijackers took control of American Airlines Flight 11 and flew it into the World Trade Center’s North Tower. The event ends at 10:03 a.m., the same time four hijackers crashed United Airlines Flight 93 into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Local participants waving flags can share their own pictures and videos nationally by visiting wreathsacrossamerica.org.

The same day, a Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance will be held at the Sumerduck Ruritan Club at 5335 Sumerduck Road. That event begins at 6 p.m.