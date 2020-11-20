Fredericksburg-area families still need holiday help this year

At the same time, there are fewer sponsors to donate meals and gifts to the program, she said.

Many of the area churches would get groups together to sponsor families in the past, but that’s not happening this year due to congregations not meeting in person, Brett said.

“There are also people who don’t feel comfortable shopping in stores or interacting with the public at this time,” she said. “In addition, some have been hit hard financially and simply don’t have the means to help this year.”

The agency is hoping those who do have the means will step up to help their neighbors this year. Brett said they will work with people who want to shop and have gifts delivered virtually this year.

“We will do everything we can to ensure all of our families are sponsored this year,” she said. “Folks can reach out directly to us and we will coordinate that process. If we can give individuals, children, families, just a bit of hope and joy—a little bit of normalcy this holiday season—then we have achieved our mission and succeeded as a community.”

To sign up as a sponsor, contact Brett at 540/507-7845 or jackie.brett@dss.virginia.gov.