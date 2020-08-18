You are the owner of this article.
Fredericksburg-area food pantries adjust operations to provide help during pandemic
featured
groups continue to help hungry in pandemic

Their need for help was as plain as the underwear on their faces.

At first, LaToya Brown thought the elderly couple was joking. She’s a coordinator at the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, and when she saw the pair wearing undergarments as makeshift masks, she thought they were having a laugh. The Food Bank requires those who come to their weekly drive-thru on Thursdays to wear face coverings.

When Brown checked with other workers, she learned they’d seen the same get-up on the two before. She then went to talk to the couple and learned they rarely leave their home—for fear of contracting COVID-19—and they’d heard that underwear could be used as a face covering if masks weren’t available. Brown asked if they could use some disposable and cloth masks, and the woman immediately said yes.

“I felt really sad for them, but then I felt empowered to make a difference in their lives, in addition to the food,” Brown said. “They were genuinely grateful and unoffended.”

Across the Fredericksburg region, agencies as large as the Food Bank, which has distributed more than 2 million meals since March, and as small as Antioch United Methodist Church’s outreach pantry in Stafford County, which serves about 22 older families every other Thursday, are continuing efforts to put food on the table during the pandemic.

Some pantries have had to adjust operations—or close—because the threat of the virus took away their volunteer staff, mostly older people at higher risk of having serious cases. The pantries that continue have gone from setting up a grocery-store type market, where people could pick their own selections, to boxing up items and putting them in the trunks of vehicles as participants drive through a parking lot.

At Antioch, Ruth Downs longs for the days before COVID-19, when she and other volunteers served cake or other baked goods and invited older residents to come in, sit down and have a chat.

“I do miss it,” she said. “I just felt like it was a nice thing to be able to do.”

When it became clear that Downtown Greens couldn’t have a learning garden—because children wouldn’t be able to gather for classes—organizers transformed the plot into a production garden. They started giving away everything they grew and picked, during a free farmers market stand, every Thursday from 5:30–6:30 p.m., at the garden in the 100 block of Princess Anne Street in Fredericksburg.

Volunteers from The Table at St. George’s and the Fredericksburg Area CSA Project contributed even more produce.

Downtown Greens also set up a self-serve garden plot where anyone could grab tomatoes or potatoes, hot peppers or sweet ones, okra or herbs any time they wanted. Except for “the occasional offering to the turtles and rabbits,” almost everything that’s been grown has gone directly into the hands of people in need, said Janet Douberly, program coordinator.

Many of the recipients are neighbors from nearby Hazel Hill, but others come from Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, she said. The market has given away more than 750 pounds of produce while people have harvested an estimated 200 pounds of food for themselves.

“So many hands are responsible for making this garden thrive,” Douberly said. “Everyone on staff, including interns, has pitched in to create such a successful plot as well as dozens of volunteers who show up rain or shine to help us combat weeds, transplant seedlings and harvest the bounty.”

Many hands also have worked together to keep the pantry open at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church. When pantries at Fredericksburg Presbyterian Church and St. George’s Episcopal Church had to close for lack of older volunteers, the groups coordinated efforts to have one pantry at the Methodist church, said Trish Vaughan, food ministry lead.

“We’re able to do it outside. We have a nice, big parking lot” adjacent to 605 Charlotte St., Vaughan said. “It has been amazing working with the other churches.”

The teams also have found younger volunteers who want to help, but the former distribution schedule didn’t always jibe with their jobs. So the FUMC pantry is expanding its food distributions to Saturday, starting Aug. 22. It will then be open every day except Fridays and Sundays from 1–3 p.m.

Adding Saturday to the schedule will help meet the needs of working families—as well as volunteers—who can’t get to the church on weekday afternoons.

Like people at other pantries, Vaughan said things have settled down to some degree. At the height of the pandemic, the trio of churches was serving 375 families a month; these days, it helps about 250 families a month.

Downs believes that those “who can work are definitely working, if they can.”

But given that unemployment benefits have lessened and layoffs may continue as business loans are no longer available, Vaughan doesn’t believe the worst is over.

“We are forecasting the need will continue, if not rise,” she said.

Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425

cdyson@freelancestar.com

HOW TO FIND HELP

The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank has a pantry locator app called FredFoodVA, available for download on Android and Apple devices. It is updated daily and gives locations of food pantries and other food-assistance programs in the Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. More information is available at fredfood.org/pantryapp.

The Food Bank also distributes food in its parking lot on Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., to anyone who needs it. The facility is at 3631 Lee Hill Drive in Spotsylvania County.

The Dr. Yum Project has partnered with several agencies to focus on recipes and tips for those who find themselves cooking more than ever, or those who want to make the most of the food boxes they receive by being empowered in the kitchen, said Heidi DiEugenio, a founding board member with the project. Educational flyers are available at the Food Bank, other local pantries and online at recipes.doctoryum.org. They offer tips on making salads and smoothies, roasting vegetables and cooking meals, using whatever ingredients are on hand, in the microwave, skillet or slow cooker.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

As of Tuesday, the Rappahannock Area Health District reported 51 new cases for a cumulative total of 4,004 cases. That included 1,642 cases in Spotsylvania County; 1,534 in Stafford County; 428 in Fredericksburg; 230 in Caroline County; and 170 in King George County.

In the last seven days, 7.6 percent of all those tested locally for the virus had positive results, compared to the state average of 6.8 percent.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,045 cases in Culpeper County; 647 in Fauquier County; 239 in Orange County; and 219 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 861 new cases and 11 new deaths on Tuesday for a cumulative total of 108,282 cases and 2,396 deaths associated with COVID-19.

—Cathy Dyson

