Fredericksburg-area food pantries adjust operations to provide help during pandemic

Some pantries have had to adjust operations—or close—because the threat of the virus took away their volunteer staff, mostly older people at higher risk of having serious cases. The pantries that continue have gone from setting up a grocery-store type market, where people could pick their own selections, to boxing up items and putting them in the trunks of vehicles as participants drive through a parking lot.

At Antioch, Ruth Downs longs for the days before COVID-19, when she and other volunteers served cake or other baked goods and invited older residents to come in, sit down and have a chat.

“I do miss it,” she said. “I just felt like it was a nice thing to be able to do.”

When it became clear that Downtown Greens couldn’t have a learning garden—because children wouldn’t be able to gather for classes—organizers transformed the plot into a production garden. They started giving away everything they grew and picked, during a free farmers market stand, every Thursday from 5:30–6:30 p.m., at the garden in the 100 block of Princess Anne Street in Fredericksburg.

Volunteers from The Table at St. George’s and the Fredericksburg Area CSA Project contributed even more produce.