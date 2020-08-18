Fredericksburg-area food pantries adjust operations to provide help during pandemic

Their need for help was as plain as the underwear on their faces.
At first, LaToya Brown thought the elderly couple was joking. She’s a coordinator at the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, and when she saw the pair wearing undergarments as makeshift masks, she thought they were having a laugh. The Food Bank requires those who come to their weekly drive-thru on Thursdays to wear face coverings.
When Brown checked with other workers, she learned they’d seen the same get-up on the two before. She then went to talk to the couple and learned they rarely leave their home—for fear of contracting COVID-19—and they’d heard that underwear could be used as a face covering if masks weren’t available. Brown asked if they could use some disposable and cloth masks, and the woman immediately said yes.
“I felt really sad for them, but then I felt empowered to make a difference in their lives, in addition to the food,” Brown said. “They were genuinely grateful and unoffended.”
Across the Fredericksburg region, agencies as large as the Food Bank, which has distributed more than 2 million meals since March, and as small as Antioch United Methodist Church’s outreach pantry in Stafford County, which serves about 22 older families every other Thursday, are continuing efforts to put food on the table during the pandemic.
Some pantries have had to adjust operations—or close—because the threat of the virus took away their volunteer staff, mostly older people at higher risk of having serious cases. The pantries that continue have gone from setting up a grocery-store type market, where people could pick their own selections, to boxing up items and putting them in the trunks of vehicles as participants drive through a parking lot.
At Antioch, Ruth Downs longs for the days before COVID-19, when she and other volunteers served cake or other baked goods and invited older residents to come in, sit down and have a chat.
“I do miss it,” she said. “I just felt like it was a nice thing to be able to do.”
When it became clear that Downtown Greens couldn’t have a learning garden—because children wouldn’t be able to gather for classes—organizers transformed the plot into a production garden. They started giving away everything they grew and picked, during a free farmers market stand, every Thursday from 5:30–6:30 p.m., at the garden in the 100 block of Princess Anne Street in Fredericksburg.
Volunteers from The Table at St. George’s and the Fredericksburg Area CSA Project contributed even more produce.
Downtown Greens also set up a self-serve garden plot where anyone could grab tomatoes or potatoes, hot peppers or sweet ones, okra or herbs any time they wanted. Except for “the occasional offering to the turtles and rabbits,” almost everything that’s been grown has gone directly into the hands of people in need, said Janet Douberly, program coordinator.
Many of the recipients are neighbors from nearby Hazel Hill, but others come from Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, she said. The market has given away more than 750 pounds of produce while people have harvested an estimated 200 pounds of food for themselves.
“So many hands are responsible for making this garden thrive,” Douberly said. “Everyone on staff, including interns, has pitched in to create such a successful plot as well as dozens of volunteers who show up rain or shine to help us combat weeds, transplant seedlings and harvest the bounty.”
Many hands also have worked together to keep the pantry open at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church. When pantries at Fredericksburg Presbyterian Church and St. George’s Episcopal Church had to close for lack of older volunteers, the groups coordinated efforts to have one pantry at the Methodist church, said Trish Vaughan, food ministry lead.
“We’re able to do it outside. We have a nice, big parking lot” adjacent to 605 Charlotte St., Vaughan said. “It has been amazing working with the other churches.”
The teams also have found younger volunteers who want to help, but the former distribution schedule didn’t always jibe with their jobs. So the FUMC pantry is expanding its food distributions to Saturday, starting Aug. 22. It will then be open every day except Fridays and Sundays from 1–3 p.m.
Adding Saturday to the schedule will help meet the needs of working families—as well as volunteers—who can’t get to the church on weekday afternoons.
Like people at other pantries, Vaughan said things have settled down to some degree. At the height of the pandemic, the trio of churches was serving 375 families a month; these days, it helps about 250 families a month.
Downs believes that those “who can work are definitely working, if they can.”
But given that unemployment benefits have lessened and layoffs may continue as business loans are no longer available, Vaughan doesn’t believe the worst is over.
“We are forecasting the need will continue, if not rise,” she said.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.