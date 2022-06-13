Fredericksburg-area gas prices jump again; national average hits $5 mark

In the past week, gas prices in the Fredericksburg area have jumped 38 cents as the average cost at the pump continues to break records en route to the $5 mark.

On Monday, the local average price for a gallon of regular gas hit $4.95, according to the auto club AAA gas price tracker. A week ago, the local price was $4.57. A month ago, local gas cost $4.26, and a year ago, the price was $2.92.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas nationally hit the $5 mark on Friday, the first time that has ever happened. On Monday, the average price for gas reached $5.01.

In Virginia, the average price for gas stood at $4.86 on Monday.

The increasing gas prices continue a trend that started in March and has yet to slow.

“For the first time ever, last week saw the national average reaching the $5 per gallon mark as nearly every one of the nation’s 50 states saw prices jump,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said Monday in a blog post. “For now, the upward momentum may slow down, but we are still just one potential jolt to supply away from heading even higher.”

The online fuel tracking site said in a Friday blog that gas “inventories have fallen over 25 million barrels, or over 1 billion gallons, since the start of March amidst a global decline in refining capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerated demand going into the summer.”

The GasBuddy blog also cited the war in Ukraine, with sanctions choking off Russian oil and pushing oil supplies lower.

De Haan said record prices aren’t keeping people from hitting the road during the early summer season.

“Gasoline demand, while rising seasonally, is still well below previous records, but remains impressive with prices in all states at record levels,” De Haan said. “Should the rise in price finally start to slow demand’s rise, we could see some breathing room, but for now, it seems like Americans are proving resilient to record highs.”

