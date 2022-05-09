Fredericksburg-area gas prices near record highs again

The cost of gas continues to rise, approaching recorded highs set in March during a surge at the pump.

Gas prices dropped after the initial surge, but have steadily climbed recently.

Locally on Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular gas hit $4.25, nearing AAA’s March 11 recorded high of $4.278.

A week ago, the average local price was $4.09. A month ago the price was $3.94. Last year at this time a gallon of gas cost $2.75.

“With the cost of oil accounting for more than half of the pump price, more expensive oil means more expensive gasoline,” AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean said in a news release Monday morning.

AAA also reported that domestic gas stocks decreased last week by 228.6 million barrels while demand increased, playing a key factor in rising prices.

The average price statewide hit $4.22 Monday, nearing the March 11 high of $4.259. The average state price a week ago was $4.05. One month ago the average was $3.99.

The national average gas price on Monday was $4.32, nearing AAA’s record of $4.33 on March 11. The national price has increased 13 cents in the past week and 20 cents in the past month.

After setting record highs last week, Diesel prices broke those marks on Monday at $5.584 locally and $5.540 statewide and nationally.

