Fredericksburg-area gas prices set new record high

It should come as no surprise, but local gas prices have caught up to national and statewide averages and have set a new record high.

With oil prices remaining high and volatile, gas prices continue to climb as the nationwide average cost in all but three states—Georgia, Kansas and Oklahoma—has topped the $4 mark, AAA reported Monday in a news release.

The national average for a gallon of regular gas is $4.48.

The average cost for gas in the Fredericksburg area hit $4.29 on Monday, topping the March 11 high of $4.278, according to data from the auto club AAA. In what has become an almost daily happening, the local average cost for diesel also set a record Monday at $5.61.

The local cost for gas has increased about 4 cents in the past week, and 34 cents in the past month. One year ago, the average cost at the pump was $2.95.

The national and state averages for gas reached new record highs last week, breaking the March 11 figures, and that trend continued Monday.

Statewide, the average cost for gas was $4.31 Monday.

In a Monday blog, Patrick De Haan, head of GasBuddy's petroleum analysis, sounded a gloomy note about future gas prices.

“New records continued to be set on a near daily basis as the national average edges even closer to $4.50 per gallon," he wrote.

"Prices later this week could be closer to $5 per gallon than $4, as demand continues to edge higher and inventories of both gasoline and diesel continue to decline, temperatures warm and motorists get back outside and we near the Memorial Day weekend, the start of the summer driving season," he added. "While the increases may start to slow in the days ahead as pump prices catch up to oil, there isn’t much reason to be optimistic that we’ll see a plunge any time soon.”

