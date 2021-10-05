Fredericksburg-area gas prices spike to over $3 per gallon

With the summer travel season in the rearview mirror, this is usually the time of year when gas prices drop.

But that’s not the case this year, as prices have spiked locally and statewide.

Virginia made the top 10 in price spikes for states in the past week, pushing the average cost for a gallon of regular gas in the state over the $3 mark for the first time since 2014, according to the American Automobile Association.

The average price in Virginia climbed 3 cents in the past week to $3.01, AAA reported this week. That increase put Virginia eighth among state gas price spikes nationwide. The national average price for gas hit $3.20 on Monday, up 2 cents in the past week.

The average price at the pump in Fredericksburg made an even sharper jump to $3.08, up 10 cents in the past week and 98 cents higher than a year ago, making the area one of the most expensive spots to gas up in Virginia. The only other locality with that price per gallon was Harrisonburg, according to AAA.

AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesman Morgan Dean noted in a news release that the “probable causes for the increase are the high price of crude oil—stubbornly staying above $73 [a barrel]—and a slight uptick in demand.”