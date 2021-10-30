Fredericksburg-area governments joining national opioid settlements

While Fredericksburg-area governments have joined a national settlement in hopes of getting back some of the funds expended during the opioid crisis, the human toll of the drug epidemic continues to climb at record-breaking levels.
Fatal drug overdoses across Virginia jumped 42 percent in 2020 as a sickness of another kind—COVID-19—dominated headlines. As bad as drug deaths were in 2020, especially those involving fentanyl, they’re poised to be even worse this year.
Preliminary numbers from the first three months of 2021 “identified the largest number of fatal drug overdoses [of] all substances, ever seen in Virginia,” stated Kathrin “Rosie” Hobron, forensic epidemiologist in the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, in a report this month. “Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, fatal overdoses increased significantly and continue to remain record-breaking through 2021.”
For the first six months of the year, 94 people in the Fredericksburg region, from Culpeper County to Westmoreland County, have died from drug overdoses, according to the report.
Culpeper already has seen as many deaths—15—in the first half of 2021 as for all of 2020. Fredericksburg had 10 fatal overdoses in six months this year compared with 16 for all of last year.
Similar patterns hold true throughout the region and state, where 1,343 people died from overdoses from January to June 2021, compared with 2,309 deaths in all of 2020.
The Rev. Richard Cizik is one of the thousands of people who know all too well the cost of drug addiction. In December 2013, the Stafford County man cradled his son in his arms as the 23-year-old died from a heroin overdose. Addiction started for his son, Richie, as it did for so many others in the opioid crisis, with painkillers prescribed by a doctor.
Richie had molars pulled, and later, a broken wrist, and he became hooked on the sensation the pain relief provided. When the prescriptions ended, he turned to street drugs. His family rallied, got him into an expensive, private drug rehabilitation program and Richie tried to embrace a life without heroin. But the cycle of addiction and withdrawal, rehab and relapse caught up with him.
“It devastated my family and don’t let anybody tell you it goes away,” Cizik said. “It doesn’t go away. My answer was not to get angry, but to do something.”
In the years since his son’s death, Cizik has offered any help he can to other addicts. He’s a licensed Uber and Lyft driver and provides free rides. Sometimes, he takes people to and from a clinic in Spotsylvania County where methadone is dispensed. The drug is part of medication-assisted treatment, or MAT, which safely satisfies the brain’s craving for opioids but allows the person to resume aspects of normal life.
Other times, he transports people as far as southwestern Virginia, where rehab facilities there may have the only open bed available in the whole state.
Cizik goes to court, counsels families and at least a dozen times in the last eight years, has officiated in funeral services for those who’ve died from drug overdoses. The evangelical pastor also was featured in a CBS documentary about the opioid epidemic in 2015.
“They looked around the country and said this is where we need to do this because Fredericksburg is an idyllic, beautiful place and underneath the surface is an epidemic of death,” Cizik said, adding that six years later, he’s not sure things have changed all that much. “The terrible truth is we’re needlessly losing this battle.”
JOINING THE STATE
This month, local governments, including Fredericksburg and the counties of King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, signed resolutions to join Virginia in a national opioid settlement that would resolve all opioid-related lawsuits brought by states or local governments in recent years.
If the settlements go as expected—and there are a lot of factors involved—localities in the region could recoup almost $14 million. That’s according to a complicated formula that divvies out funds based not only on a locality’s population, but also the impact opioids had on its residents.
The settlements call for the three biggest U.S. drug distributors of opioids, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson, as well as drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, to pay $26 billion nationwide to abate the impacts of the opioid crisis. The payments would be made over a series of years, according to documents from the Virginia Attorney General’s office.
Virginia joined in the settlements and is encouraging all cities and counties statewide to do the same. The state could receive up to $530 million, Attorney General Mark Herring reported this summer.
“The more localities that participate, the more money that comes into the commonwealth from the settlement, and presumably, the more money into King George County and the other localities,” Matt Britton, county attorney for King George, told the Board of Supervisors recently.
But in order to get a piece of Virginia’s settlement, localities have to sign a memorandum of understanding by Jan. 2, 2022, saying they will drop their own lawsuits against opioid manufacturers. Fredericksburg and Culpeper were among local governments that earlier filed suits on their own, then joined the state in the national settlement.
City Attorney Kathleen Dooley told the Fredericksburg City Council last week that its outside counsel had recommended joining the settlement. When asked how funds would be appropriated, Dooley said council members already stated they wanted money put into opioid abatement, treatment and prevention programs “that would help people here in the city.”
Assistant City Manager Mark Whitley is assembling a task force to discuss how funds can be applied. Some money probably would go to reimburse first-responders for expenses they incurred, which is what Council member William Withers hoped. His colleague, Kerry Devine, wants the money devoted to people who need help.
“When we decided to enter the suit, it was not to gain anything but help for people to manage and overcome addiction and things along that line,” she said.
Attorney General Herring said this summer that was the goal of joining the settlement.
“No dollar amount will ever be able to bring back the Virginians we have lost to this devastating epidemic, but we can at least dedicate our time and resources to preventing further loss through prevention, treatment and recovery,” he stated in a press release.
‘IT’LL SAVE LIVES’
Michelle Wagaman, prevention services coordinator for the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board, has been keeping track of the settlement status. So much is still unknown—and vague—in terms of how much localities will get, when and how the money will be used.
She favors any investment in primary prevention: programs with Parks & Recreation or schools that keep young people occupied and “less likely to use.” She also supports mentoring options such as Big Brothers/Big Sisters because “a caring mentor makes a huge difference.”
Wagaman added: “Any investment that we can make in children and families is needed and will impact the overall health and well-being of the locality.”
Like Cizik, she continues to see the human toll from opioids. Five years ago, the community services board joined others in offering a regional town hall about awareness of opioid addiction in the area. Some of the participants then formed an opiate work group that still meets monthly.
Both Wagaman and Cizik support the widespread distribution of Narcan and Naloxone, used to treat overdoses in emergencies, and more medication-assisted treatments, or MATs. They are controversial in some circles as critics claim participants merely trade one drug for another.
The pastor also favors needle exchanges to prevent the spread of viral hepatitis, HIV and other infections.
“Yes, as an evangelical clergyman, this is what I recommend. It’ll save lives,” Cizik said. “And before someone has a conniption fit, remember many addicts became so because a medical doctor overprescribed Oxycontin for pain relief.”
