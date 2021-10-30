Fredericksburg-area governments joining national opioid settlements

The Rev. Richard Cizik is one of the thousands of people who know all too well the cost of drug addiction. In December 2013, the Stafford County man cradled his son in his arms as the 23-year-old died from a heroin overdose. Addiction started for his son, Richie, as it did for so many others in the opioid crisis, with painkillers prescribed by a doctor.

Richie had molars pulled, and later, a broken wrist, and he became hooked on the sensation the pain relief provided. When the prescriptions ended, he turned to street drugs. His family rallied, got him into an expensive, private drug rehabilitation program and Richie tried to embrace a life without heroin. But the cycle of addiction and withdrawal, rehab and relapse caught up with him.

“It devastated my family and don’t let anybody tell you it goes away,” Cizik said. “It doesn’t go away. My answer was not to get angry, but to do something.”

In the years since his son’s death, Cizik has offered any help he can to other addicts. He’s a licensed Uber and Lyft driver and provides free rides. Sometimes, he takes people to and from a clinic in Spotsylvania County where methadone is dispensed. The drug is part of medication-assisted treatment, or MAT, which safely satisfies the brain’s craving for opioids but allows the person to resume aspects of normal life.