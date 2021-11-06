Fredericksburg-area governments prepare for U.S. 1 name change

The name of U.S. 1 is set to change on Jan. 1, and residents and businesses along U.S. 1 in the Fredericksburg area need to adjust their addresses accordingly.

The Virginia General Assembly approved a bill earlier this year to change any portion of U.S. 1 named after Confederate President Jefferson Davis to Emancipation Highway. The bill, which was sponsored by Del. Josh Cole, D–Fredericksburg, and signed into law by Gov. Ralph Northam, allowed local officials to establish another name for the highway, as long as it is done before Jan. 1, 2022.

In the Fredericksburg region, U.S. 1 traverses four localities: Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, Spotsylvania, Stafford. The highway’s name will be different in each locality.

Fredericksburg: Emancipation Highway

Caroline: U.S. 1

Spotsylvania: Patriot Highway

Stafford: Richmond Highway (except the Falmouth stretch named Cambridge Street).

The localities will change the small green-and-white intersection signs, but the Virginia Department of Transportation will replace the larger highway signs: four in Caroline and 21 each in Stafford and Spotsylvania.