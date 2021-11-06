Fredericksburg-area governments prepare for U.S. 1 name change

The name of U.S. 1 is set to change on Jan. 1, and residents and businesses along U.S. 1 in the Fredericksburg area need to adjust their addresses accordingly.
The Virginia General Assembly approved a bill earlier this year to change any portion of U.S. 1 named after Confederate President Jefferson Davis to Emancipation Highway. The bill, which was sponsored by Del. Josh Cole, D–Fredericksburg, and signed into law by Gov. Ralph Northam, allowed local officials to establish another name for the highway, as long as it is done before Jan. 1, 2022.
In the Fredericksburg region, U.S. 1 traverses four localities: Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, Spotsylvania, Stafford. The highway’s name will be different in each locality.
- Fredericksburg: Emancipation Highway
- Caroline: U.S. 1
- Spotsylvania: Patriot Highway
- Stafford: Richmond Highway (except the Falmouth stretch named Cambridge Street).
The localities will change the small green-and-white intersection signs, but the Virginia Department of Transportation will replace the larger highway signs: four in Caroline and 21 each in Stafford and Spotsylvania.
The city will change the road signs in Fredericksburg. According to the city’s webpage, it will take several weeks for crews to replace the signs.
Localities are preparing for the change, and notifying residents and businesses about what they need to do.
Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg have set up web pages to walk residents and businesses through the steps they need to take. Those localities have sent letters to those who will be affected.
Stafford letters should be sent mid-month. Caroline has not sent out notifications, according to Board of Supervisors Chairman Reginald Underwood.
Underwood said the board hadn’t discussed sending notifications, but that is something “we need to do.” He said the topic probably will be addressed at Tuesday’s meeting.
The Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg websites note key changes residents will need to make, including address updates with the U.S. Postal Service, updating voter registration, notifying the Social Security Administration and contacting the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.
Stafford has an agreement with the postal service to automatically update addresses for those who will be affected, according to spokesman Andrew Spence.
Localities will handle some updates.
Fredericksburg will automatically update its records, as will the school system.
Spotsylvania will automatically update similar data, including for 911, tax collection, business and animal licenses.
Fredericksburg is updating its systems to incorporate the name change, “while preserving the current address data,” which is expected to take several months to complete.
The city is helping businesses that need to make adjustments related to the name change. Fredericksburg businesses with Jefferson Davis Highway or Jeff Davis Highway addresses will receive a $500 grant from the city and Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority.
