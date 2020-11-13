Fredericksburg-area health care officials facing COVID-19 fatigue

There’s been a lot of talk in the national news about how tired people are of the pandemic and restrictions that have dominated normal life for more than eight months.

Dr. Wade Kartchner provides a different take on that same topic. He’s the director of the Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District, which includes Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange counties, and he summed up what’s been “a difficult week for the health district” in a Friday email.

The district’s seven-day average of new daily cases was higher than it’s been during the entire pandemic. Much of the increase was due to an outbreak at the Coffeewood Correctional Center, about 10 miles south of the Town of Culpeper, where 207 inmates and 18 staff members are infected. Four inmates have been hospitalized.

The outbreak is the worst one in the Rappahannock-Rapidan district, but he said cases are rising beyond the confines of the jail, causing “concern for our communities,” he wrote. Then, his level of COVID-19 fatigue came through, loud and clear.