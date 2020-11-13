Fredericksburg-area health care officials facing COVID-19 fatigue

There’s been a lot of talk in the national news about how tired people are of the pandemic and restrictions that have dominated normal life for more than eight months.
Dr. Wade Kartchner provides a different take on that same topic. He’s the director of the Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District, which includes Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange counties, and he summed up what’s been “a difficult week for the health district” in a Friday email.
The district’s seven-day average of new daily cases was higher than it’s been during the entire pandemic. Much of the increase was due to an outbreak at the Coffeewood Correctional Center, about 10 miles south of the Town of Culpeper, where 207 inmates and 18 staff members are infected. Four inmates have been hospitalized.
The outbreak is the worst one in the Rappahannock-Rapidan district, but he said cases are rising beyond the confines of the jail, causing “concern for our communities,” he wrote. Then, his level of COVID-19 fatigue came through, loud and clear.
“Our people are tired,” Kartchner stated. “Our contact tracing and case investigation team members are working seven days a week. Our epidemiologists and emergency planning staff folks have been working nothing but COVID-19 since February, working around the clock to mitigate the spread of the disease.”
He added: “Many of you have returned to your work after the initial few months of worry and anxiety. We haven’t had this luxury. It still consumes our lives and thoughts as public health professionals.”
Sarah Lineberger, who manages the health care-associated infections program for the Virginia Department of Health, said essentially the same this week.
“Everyone is just exhausted, honestly, and as [for] front-line health-care workers, I think people who have been responding to this for so long are also just frustrated by the fact that community spread is increasing,” she said.
Data has shown that when community transmission increases, outbreaks go up as well. COVID-19 ravages places where people are confined and breathing the same air, such as correctional facilities or long-term care settings.
No deaths have been reported at Coffeewood, but 33 inmates and one staff member have died from COVID-19 in correctional facilities across the state, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections website.
The outcome at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities is far more severe because the elderly residents often have multiple underlying conditions. Statewide, outbreaks have claimed the lives of 1,833 residents of such facilities.
At least 45 of the 94 people who’ve died from COVID-19 in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, have been residents of nursing homes or assisted-living facilities, according to local public-health officials.
