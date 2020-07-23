FROM STAFF REPORTS
Even though many students won’t be going back to school buildings next month, the Rappahannock Area Health District is urging parents to make sure their children are up to date on all vaccines.
“Due to COVID-19, we have seen that many children in Virginia have fallen behind on their immunizations,” said Dr. Donald Stern, acting director. “Keeping your child up to date on vaccines helps to provide immunity, keeping them safe from potentially life-threatening diseases.”
Vaccines are available at medical offices and pharmacies and often are available at no cost through health insurance. Families with insurance are encouraged to seek vaccines through their doctor’s office or pharmacy.
For children without health insurance or who are not able to receive vaccines through their primary care providers, school immunizations are being offered at health departments in Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling Caroline at 804/633-5465; King George at 540/775-3111; Spotsylvania at 540/507-7400; and Stafford at 540/659-3101.
In addition, the health district is offering drive-through clinics for rising seventh-graders who need a Tdap vaccine, which protects against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis. Clinics are scheduled at the following locations:
- Caroline Middle School: Monday, 8:30–11:30 a.m.
- King George High School: Aug. 1, 8:30–11:30 a.m.
- Chancellor Middle School: Aug. 8, 8:30–11:30 a.m.
- Walker-Grant Middle School: Aug. 12, 4:30–7:30 p.m.
- Stafford County (location to be determined): Aug. 18, 4:30–7:30 p.m.
A parent or guardian also must attend. Children can receive the vaccine regardless of insurance status but those with health insurance are asked to bring their insurance cards.
COVID-19 restrictions will be in place. Anyone older than 2 should wear a face mask, and all people in the vehicle will have their temperatures taken and be asked about COVID-19 symptoms. If anyone is sick or has a fever, district officials will not be able to give a vaccine.
The events will be held rain or shine.
