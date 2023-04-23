Fredericksburg-area health departments will soon start giving away free doses of naloxone, the drug that can reverse an opioid overdose.

After kickoff events in each of the five localities in the Rappahannock Area Health District — Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford — residents will be able to get the drug at their local health department during regular business hours.

They’ll have to take a 10–15 minute free training course, called Rapid REVIVE, to understand how to administer the drug then get a kit with two doses of naloxone nasal spray, according to an RAHD news release. The 4 milligram dose is the same for children and adults.

“Our goal is to remove as many barriers as possible so that this life-saving drug can be widely available in our community,” said Anthony Salgado, RAHD’s lead trainer. “By bringing it to the local health departments, we are trying to make it convenient for community members to pick it up.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved Narcan, the original brand name of naloxone, for sale without a prescription. The generic version costs between $22 and $60 for kits, according to the National Training and Technical Assistance Center.

In 2018, the Surgeon General’s office urged more Americans to learn how to use naloxone and to carry the kits with them as the number of deaths from opioid overdoses skyrocketed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the deaths topped the 1 million mark for the first time in 2020, and CDC figures show there have been another 200,000 deaths since then.

The Fredericksburg area, and Virginia, also have seen rising fatalities. In 2017, there were 58 fatal overdoses in the Rappahannock Area Health District. By 2021, the toll had climbed to 135 deaths, according to the RAHD.

The total doesn’t include all those who take in more drugs than their systems can tolerate but survive. In 2021, more than 800 people visited local emergency rooms after overdosing, according to figures from the Harm Reduction Committee, part of the Be Well Rappahannock Council.

“Those are only the reported ones,” said Carmen Greiner, an addiction counselor in Spotsylvania County who’s part of the group. “There are so many overdose deaths that are happening that we don’t know about. Or overdoses that we don’t know because people recover at home.”

She said the taskforce has focused in recent months on “getting Narcan everywhere in an attempt to at least give folks something to manage the opiate overdoses. What we do know is that Narcan saves lives.”

The naloxone kits will be available after each health department has a kickoff event, planed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily:

Tuesday, April 25: Caroline County, 17202 Richmond Turnpike, Milford

Thursday, April 27: King George County, 8097 Kings Highway, King George

Monday, May 1: Stafford County, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford

Wednesday, May 3: Fredericksburg, 608 Jackson St., Fredericksburg

Friday, May 5: Spotsylvania County, 9104 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania

After the kickoffs, the free training and naloxone kits will be available on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. People can get one free kit per day, but will have to take the training each time they receive a kit, said Allison Balmes–John, RAHD spokesperson.

She said she hopes the campaign will result in more lives saved.

“This means training and getting naloxone into the hands of community members including drug users, their family and friends, and the general public,” she said. “We want to remove the stigma of having naloxone on hand. Everyone should become comfortable with using naloxone during an emergency.”