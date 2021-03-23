Fredericksburg-area health district expanding vaccine eligibility

The news might be an answer to a prayer for faith leaders or a long-awaited reprieve for those working in courthouses.
The Rappahannock Area Health District starting sending notices Monday night that it’s expanding vaccine eligibility to all essential workers in Tier 1b, including the last three groups in the category: the clergy; officials needed to maintain continuity of government, including judges and judicial workers; and janitorial and cleaning staff.
The announcement puts the area one step closer to opening the COVID-19 vaccine to the general public. Once officials finish with the current phase, Tier 1b, they’ll open up shots by mid-April to those in Tier 1c—also essential workers, but not as many as in the current category. Then, by May 1, anyone in the general public who wants the vaccine should be eligible for it, according to local, state and national projections.
Some other health districts across Virginia have moved into Tier 1c in recent weeks, and local health officials were excited to announce news of the expansion into all of Tier 1b.
“Every dose administered brings us one step closer to putting the pandemic in our collective rearview mirrors,” said Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist for the local health district.
She said most of the appointments for this week’s clinics already have been filled, and that invitations for slots next week are being sent to those in the remaining categories of Tier 1b.
Currently, those eligible for vaccines in the local health district include people 65 and older, those age 16 to 64 with qualifying underlying conditions and all essential workers in the group, which also includes police, fire and rescue, corrections and homeless shelter workers, school staff and those who work in food and agriculture, manufacturing, grocery stores, public transit and mail delivery.
The health district also continues to vaccinate health care workers, who were in the first tier of eligibility. Some declined to get vaccinated early on, and a recent survey by OnShift, an online company, revealed that between December and March, the willingness of workers at long-term care facilities to get vaccinated increased by 94 percent.
Initial estimates showed that as many as 40 percent of health care workers in hospitals, nursing homes and other medical practices were among what Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia’s vaccine coordinator, described as “wait-and-see’ers.” They initially were reluctant to get vaccinated and wanted to see how others reacted to the shots.
The health district also is vaccinating family caregivers who were eligible in the first round but may not have been identified as such in early registration systems. These are people who take care of elderly parents or spouses or their disabled children or other loved ones.
The next phase of workers, Tier 1c, includes those who work in energy, water and wastewater, housing construction, food service, transportation and logistics, institutions of higher education faculty and staff, finance, information technology and communication, media, legal services, public safety engineers, other public health workers and officials needed to maintain continuity of government.
Local health officials encourage anyone who’s interested in being vaccinated to register, whether they’re currently eligible or not, through the state portal at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by contacting the state’s call center at 877/829-4682. The call center is staffed seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Local health district officials plan to hold small, in-person registration events for those lacking internet access or computer skills. More details will be announced, Chamberlin said, but the district wants to “make sure we are continuing to reach out to those in our community who have not yet registered but do wish to be vaccinated,” she said.
To date, Virginia has administered more than 3.14 million doses of vaccine. More than 1.1 million people, or 13.4 percent of the state’s population, are fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In the Rappahannock Area Health District, 120,678 vaccine doses have been administered, and 44,482 people have been fully vaccinated, according to Tuesday’s state data.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425