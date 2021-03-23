Fredericksburg-area health district expanding vaccine eligibility

Currently, those eligible for vaccines in the local health district include people 65 and older, those age 16 to 64 with qualifying underlying conditions and all essential workers in the group, which also includes police, fire and rescue, corrections and homeless shelter workers, school staff and those who work in food and agriculture, manufacturing, grocery stores, public transit and mail delivery.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The health district also continues to vaccinate health care workers, who were in the first tier of eligibility. Some declined to get vaccinated early on, and a recent survey by OnShift, an online company, revealed that between December and March, the willingness of workers at long-term care facilities to get vaccinated increased by 94 percent.

Initial estimates showed that as many as 40 percent of health care workers in hospitals, nursing homes and other medical practices were among what Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia’s vaccine coordinator, described as “wait-and-see’ers.” They initially were reluctant to get vaccinated and wanted to see how others reacted to the shots.

The health district also is vaccinating family caregivers who were eligible in the first round but may not have been identified as such in early registration systems. These are people who take care of elderly parents or spouses or their disabled children or other loved ones.